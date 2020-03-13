Cheltenham Festival: Chosen Mate Gets Grand Annual for Gordon Elliott's Seventh Winner of the Week | Racing News

Chosen Mate gave coach Gordon Elliott his seventh winner of the week at the Cheltenham Festival at the Johnny Henderson Annual Grand Challenge Cup.

The well-backed 7/2 favorite crossed the front between the last two hurdles and stayed high up the hill to beat his stablemate Eclair De Beaufeu (13/2) by a length and three-quarters under Davy Russell.

He took it to Willie Mullins' level with seven winners and there was only one race left: Mullins narrowly held the lead because there were more runners in third place heading to the final.

Us And Them (10/1) was three and a half lengths behind in the third, with Greaneteen (5/1) one neck away in the fourth.

Elliott said: "He could definitely win a gradual race. I told him that if he managed to keep up with his first four hurdles, he will win. Fortunately he won."

"Robbie Power was going to ride it, but Davy decided he wanted to ride it and I am delighted that he rode it, as he is a brilliant rider and I am lucky to have him."