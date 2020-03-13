Charlie Nicholas Premier League Predictions: Tottenham vs. Man Utd, Everton vs. Liverpool | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5f3b81e05fdb46fc70d0f274e0d8513411% %MINIFYHTML5f3b81e05fdb46fc70d0f274e0d8513412%





Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his Premier League predictions for next weekend, with all 20 teams in action.

Watford vs Leicester, Saturday – 12:30 p.m.

It was an expected victory for Leicester (on Monday), with Jamie Vardy back on goal, but it took them time to get going against Aston Villa.

We know Leicester is dangerous on the counterattack, but James Maddison is not playing as well, while Youri Tielemans has also been left out.

I look at the table, but how are you supposed to find out who will fall and where the safety net will be? It may not be the 39/40 point mark. It could be much less.

Watford is struggling and took Liverpool's scalp, which was followed by a poor result at Crystal Palace. From Brighton down, I think Norwich is gone, but everyone else will continue to fight. These are the home games Watford must win, which can push them and give them a gap.

Leicester could take them off, but Watford's momentum and demand will be too much, I think. Nigel Pearson will want to turn Leicester around, and there is always an advantage with that. I'm going with Watford here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace – Saturday, 3pm

Roy Hodgson has certainly earned his new contract. Crystal Palace is in 11th place with a team that does not score many goals and has done a great job. Christian Benteke appears to be playing better as he has been placed closer to Jordan Ayew, giving them more choice and purpose in those areas.

Defensively, they are well perforated and have energy in the back. It may be boring and sometimes inconsistent, but it is a game that must be won again for Bournemouth. They don't want to be stuck in this for long, and with nine games to go, they have to go after it. That makes this very dangerous since Crystal Palace could exploit them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (1/14 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Burnley – Saturday, 3pm

Manchester City is not playing well and Pep Guardiola is an angry man. He said they played well in the Manchester derby, no you didn't Pep! You had all the possession and did nothing with it. Frustration is becoming increasingly apparent.

Raheem Sterling is out of shape and Sergio Agüero is on goal but he's not playing too well. Agüero's commitment is undeniable, while Gabriel Jesús sometimes goes in and gives a few. The city doesn't do the job when Kevin De Bruyne is not off to the side. When De Bruyne is playing, City is a different breed.

Burnley will play up front again and be well organized, but this could be the game in which Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva return to their prime.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Sheffield United – Saturday, 3pm

This is another good game. Sheffield United is doing well, but they weren't too impressive against Norwich. The momentum and commitment are always there, but they didn't create too many opportunities. Billy Sharp caught the goal and he will remain on the team.

Newcastle is safe, last week's victory will take them there with three or four more points, I think. You have to compete with Sheffield United and, if you can, you watch the two players who can do something different. Miguel Almiron may be the difference, while Allan Saint-Maximin is unpredictable but also a game changer.

Saint-Maximin can beat four players and miss from two yards. How can you solve it? You may feel frustrated about not reaching the goal, but it is very positive and the fans love it. What will he do next? They have something on their team, which means they can get things done.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Southampton – Saturday, 3pm

It is a mandatory victory for Norwich. Southampton is better on the counterattack and could eliminate them. Danny Ings has not been shooting and Nathan Redmond has been out. When I see Southampton at home instead of outside, they have a different belief. It is as if they are happier to get on the ball and keep up.

Norwich never gives up and always keeps going, but nothing came their day against Sheffield United. They must open up and look for him, but if Watford wins, they could be six points back. They will be too open for me, and this point will not help them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea – Saturday, 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

I'm trying to figure out the accessories for the bottom three. I'm ruling out Norwich if they don't win. Brighton doesn't show much, while I hope Watford and Bournemouth get something. Chelsea is unpredictable away from home.

Aston Villa is not physical enough and does not bother people. They accept possession and make mistakes. Until they solve that and interrupt the game, then this team is going to fall. They need to understand that side of things.

It is when they do not have the ball that the problem is evident. Errors keep coming. It is another chance for Chelsea, but this will be another draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Wolves – Sunday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports

This is a real test for West Ham and they hope the Wolves have logged another 90 minutes in the Europa League to make them tired. I tipped the Wolves for the first four, but they messed it up a bit with Brighton. Will they fade or run out of power? That is the only question mark for me.

The signs for West Ham have been a bit more promising. They played well at Anfield and played decently against Southampton, although they should have gotten a point at Arsenal, but missed opportunities.

Michail Antonio's power and rhythm with Sebastien Haller means they will create opportunities. Midfielders can hold on without being exposed. Jarrod Bowen also has a goal on him and has caused trouble since coming from Hull. This will be another awkward one for Wolves.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Sunday, 4.30 p.m., live on Sky Sports

This is a big one. One thing to admit is that Tottenham is in crisis. Who does José Mourinho choose in midfield or defense? Injury issues are also huge from the start and are broken in the moment.

Manchester United has the momentum and things look promising at the moment. We are all impressed with the momentum Bruno Fernandes has given United. It has given them honesty and the quality they lacked. Scott McTominay is back to add aggression and competition in midfield, while they have rhythm and goals with Anthony Martial.

At the back is where I have seen the most improvement, with Harry Maguire very consistent and there has been great quality in defense. I can't see how Tottenham will open here. The last thing they need is a defeat because the crowd can turn against Mourinho. Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn are out, but what has he done to the team?

The players are in crisis but José is partly responsible for that. When she goes through this, there are negative vibes in the locker room. I think they will sit down, be more disciplined and seek to counterattack. United is in a prime position to get the top four, but that is going to falter a bit over the weekend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Liverpool – Monday, 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Have you ever convinced yourself of Everton? Just when he applauds them, he sees a performance like that in Chelsea and takes a step back. I have played one of his games at home and three games away from home since Carlo Ancelotti entered, so I have the taste of Everton. This club was on its knees with the anger of the fans and the questions for the board.

Suddenly, until a week ago, they were a threat to the top four, but that is gone for them now. If there was ever a time for a response from a team, which recently lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup and was embarrassed by a young team in the process, it would be now. Anger is brewing.

However, there have been positives since then. Andre Gomes' return is positive, but they don't have a good player. Gomes was not of that type and in Barcelona he could not cut it. He is not fast enough with the ball, so it is not surprising that he had trouble playing there, but he could be the man they are looking for in this scenario. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies are not the players to play there. Gomes has a good pass range and he sets foot too, so there's a lot to like about him.

Poor areas are on defense. Mason Holgate was a right back and is now a center back. He has done well, but he is forceful and reckless, just like Djibril Sidibe. This is the problem they face, but they will squeeze Liverpool anyway.

He suspected that Liverpool entered the clash of Atlético de Madrid. I thought they were blinking with the Premier League and were defeated by six with the loss at Watford. They were 2-0 up on Wednesday and passing, but everyone says the crisis was due to a goal error. The last time was Loris Karius and now it is Adrian.

Still, they don't defend as well across the board. It was a great surprise for them and a damaging blow. I thought Liverpool seemed tired in overtime, and is coming to the stage where this happens. The derby will pull this out of Liverpool, but some changes will be made. I'm going for another giveaway here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)