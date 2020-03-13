Charles Barkley is selling his Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award: he plans to help build affordable housing

Charles Barkley made his mark in the NBA during his 16 years in the league. He is taking some achievements and selling them to help in Leeds, Alabama's hometown. The Shade Room has more details on this topic, and you can check them out below.

TSR quotes information from CNN and reported that "Barkley is working with sports card company Panini to sell one of his two Olympic gold medals and his 1993 NBA MVP Award to help finance 20 houses to be built in his city. native,quot;.

Appeared in the Dan Le Batard Show and stated the following: "I don't think I have to walk with my gold medal or my MVP trophy for people to know that I'm Charles Barkley, so I'm going to sell all that crap."

Many people were scared when they saw the news because they believed that TSR was about to reveal that the man is also infected with the coronavirus.

People are panicking more and more these days, and fear seems to be part of everyday life.

Someone said, "Damn it, I thought everyone was going to say that he also had the virus 🤦🏾‍♂️" and another follower got scared and posted this: "I thought they were going to say he had a crown that he was going to say damn it." 😭 ’

Another follower posted: ‘Ok, now that I see a photo of someone showing up, I think they have Coronavirus. 😫😂 ’

A follower said: ‘Instead of just giving them the financing, will they sell an Olympic gold medal? 🙄 ’

Someone else posted this: "Why should you give your money TO THE ONE WHO WORKED when you can raise funds, conserve your money AND help people."

One person said, "Well, finally, something positive you're doing for the community." The last time I checked, the guy thought it was white. "️"

Someone else wrote: "Damage control because people have been contacting you about your comments about Kobe."

Ad

It seems that no matter what people do these days, there is always someone who criticizes them.



Post views:

0 0