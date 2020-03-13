Charles Barkley is quarantined while waiting for coronavirus test results

Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley has revealed that he is in quarantine while awaiting results for a COVID-19 test amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Barkley spoke to TNT about his decision to isolate himself until he gets the results.

"I spent the first part of the week in New York City. When I arrived in Atlanta yesterday, I was not feeling well," said Barkley. "I spoke to a couple of people in Turner and a couple of doctors and they told me to quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day."

He continued: "I didn't feel very good and they didn't want me to take the risk … I went and took the coronavirus test in the late afternoon, I didn't get the results. So I'm a bit in limbo right now. I really I hope it was just a mistake. "

The NBA has suspended this season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus. A day later, a second team player also tested positive.