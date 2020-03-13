Chance The rapper takes over Chicago radio for the first wedding anniversary

Celebrating a milestone in her marriage to Kirsten Corley, the hit maker & # 39; No Problem & # 39; He shares with fans about a free business hour of radio programming dedicated to his wife.
Possibility of the rapper He celebrated his first wedding anniversary by hosting a radio shot in Chicago, Illinois, with an hour full of love songs dedicated to his wife.
Hits producer "No Problem" marked a year of marriage to his childhood girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, on Monday, March 9, and pulled all the stops, starting with a special selection of songs on air.
She shared the romantic radio show with fans via Instagram, posting a photo of the couple on their wedding day along with the news of "Kirsten's dedicated free business hour" on the hip-hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI. .
Chance captioned the image: "My love songs for you, honey. I love you forever. You make me special. Thank you."
He also gave fans an idea of how he had decorated the couple's Chicago home, covering the apartment with red rose petals, while also gifting Kirsten with large bouquets of flowers.
Chance later posted a video of a private dinner he had also arranged for the beloved couple.
Meanwhile, Kirsten, who shares two young daughters with Chance, spoke about her man in a sweet tribute on her Instagram page.
"1 year less and FOREBBER (sic) TO GO! I love you …" she wrote next to a snap of the two walking down the hall after becoming husband and wife. "Today has already been the most special … I covered your back and your front until the end of time. #Nevaend (sic)".
