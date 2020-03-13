Chance The rapper takes over Chicago radio for the first wedding anniversary

Instagram

Celebrating a milestone in her marriage to Kirsten Corley, the hit maker & # 39; No Problem & # 39; He shares with fans about a free business hour of radio programming dedicated to his wife.

Possibility of the rapper He celebrated his first wedding anniversary by hosting a radio shot in Chicago, Illinois, with an hour full of love songs dedicated to his wife.

Hits producer "No Problem" marked a year of marriage to his childhood girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, on Monday, March 9, and pulled all the stops, starting with a special selection of songs on air.

She shared the romantic radio show with fans via Instagram, posting a photo of the couple on their wedding day along with the news of "Kirsten's dedicated free business hour" on the hip-hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI. .

Chance captioned the image: "My love songs for you, honey. I love you forever. You make me special. Thank you."

He also gave fans an idea of ​​how he had decorated the couple's Chicago home, covering the apartment with red rose petals, while also gifting Kirsten with large bouquets of flowers.

Chance later posted a video of a private dinner he had also arranged for the beloved couple.

Meanwhile, Kirsten, who shares two young daughters with Chance, spoke about her man in a sweet tribute on her Instagram page.

"1 year less and FOREBBER (sic) TO GO! I love you …" she wrote next to a snap of the two walking down the hall after becoming husband and wife. "Today has already been the most special … I covered your back and your front until the end of time. #Nevaend (sic)".