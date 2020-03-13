Central American countries step up measures to combat coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLa6913145e459fb1a68f77d6c0935633a11% %MINIFYHTMLa6913145e459fb1a68f77d6c0935633a12%

Central American countries have taken drastic steps to prepare for a possible public health crisis from the coronavirus, even when the region has confirmed a small number of cases compared to other affected countries.

Leaders and experts fear countries are doubly vulnerable due to weak health care systems, leading them to take extreme preventive measures.

%MINIFYHTMLa6913145e459fb1a68f77d6c0935633a13% %MINIFYHTMLa6913145e459fb1a68f77d6c0935633a14%

These decisions could affect the health of millions of citizens and the struggling economies of small countries that get a boost from tourism money.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa6913145e459fb1a68f77d6c0935633a15% %MINIFYHTMLa6913145e459fb1a68f77d6c0935633a16%

As of Thursday, the Costa Rican health ministry confirmed 23 cases of coronavirus, most of any country in Central America. Panama reported the first coronavirus death in the region on Tuesday. At least 14 people in the country have tested positive for the virus. Honduras confirmed its first two cases on Wednesday of citizens testing positive for coronavirus after returning from Europe. Guatemala reported its first case of the virus on Friday.

El Salvador, Nicaragua and Belize have not yet confirmed any cases.

But the low number of confirmed cases has not stopped these countries from taking action, a move they say will prevent the virus from fatally affecting its citizens as it has in China, South Korea, Italy and other countries.

Government response

On Wednesday, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele presented some of the most drastic isolation measures observed so far in a country without a single confirmed case of coronavirus. At a press conference, he ordered a nationwide quarantine that requires schools to close for 21 days. Only citizens and residents will be able to enter the country during this time, and must remain in quarantine for 30 days, regardless of their symptoms.

The surprise announcement sparked chaos at the main airport on Wednesday night, as foreigners were unexpectedly denied entry into the country and returning citizens were forced to wait hours for medical examinations. The situation became so tense that some disgruntled passengers forcibly attempted to leave the airport, according to Salvadoran journalist Karla Arévalo.

Neighboring Guatemala has also taken serious precautions against the virus. On Thursday, Guatemalan lawmakers voted in favor of a state of emergency to allow the government to contract more services to tackle the crisis. The day before, the country announced that it would not allow anyone from Europe, China, Iran, South Korea or North Korea to enter in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

"I apologize to those upset about the steps I am taking, but my responsibility as president is to protect the residents of this country," President Alejandro Giammattei said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Other countries in the region have taken other less drastic preventive measures. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández ordered that a special evaluation protocol be established for travelers coming from Italy or China. On Thursday, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada announced that some schools would close and that international travel would be restricted for government employees. Nicaragua's health ministry said Wednesday that it has taken additional measures to detect cases of people entering the country and that it is preparing hospitals for potential cases. Some universities in Panama have decided to suspend classes.

A passenger reacts when he arrives at a facility where travelers must be quarantined while El Salvador applies measures due to concerns about coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jiquilisco, El Salvador (José Cabezas / Reuters)

"Part of our obligation is to be responsible and take care of ourselves," said Soraye Castro González, president of the Costa Rican NGO Fundación Adamas, which works with cancer patients, who are vulnerable to the coronavirus because they are immunocompromised. She supports the measures taken by the Costa Rican government. "It is a disease that can be contained and we must remain calm."

Health systems & # 39; collapsed & # 39;

In countries with underfunded health systems, where limited resources are often affected by corruption, there is serious concern that the spread of the virus could lead to many preventable deaths.

"We are underdeveloped countries and we are very concerned about the health system," said Katty Tobar de Rivas, national health adviser in El Salvador for the NGO Fundación EDUCO.

Tobar de Rivas said that isolating El Salvador could be a positive measure considering the limits of the health system with insufficient funds in the country.

In neighboring Honduras, the health system has been on the verge of collapse for years, leading doctors and citizens to take to the streets last year in protest. In recent months, the country has struggled to deal with a dengue epidemic in which nearly 200 people have already died.

"We have a health system that collapsed with normal care in hospitals," said Suyapa Figueroa, president of the Medical College of Honduras. "For us, this will be an incredibly difficult situation to handle because we are confident that it will exceed the capacity we have."

Travelers walk at the El Salvador San Oscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdamez International Airport while El Salvador enacts measures due to concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador (José Cabezas / Reuters) Travelers walk at the El Salvador San Oscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdamez International Airport while El Salvador enacts measures due to concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador (José Cabezas / Reuters)

Figueroa estimates that the country only has around 60 medical ventilators in public hospitals, an extremely insufficient number in the case of the spread of the coronavirus, which often causes respiratory problems. He criticized the government's response for being "impromptu,quot; and recommended a more coordinated response prompted by the advice of health experts.

Corruption has also affected Guatemala's health system, and poor indigenous Guatemalans in rural areas often lack access to the public health system or suffer discrimination.

While preventive measures are intended to help these health systems survive a public health crisis, they are likely to have devastating effects on the economies of these small countries.

In El Salvador, for example, a national quarantine will likely affect local companies. The National Association of Private Companies of El Salvador urged companies to take the necessary precautions to protect employees and asked the government to adopt "measures that are effective and proportional to the evolution of the virus in the country, protecting the well-being of Salvadoran families and avoiding actions that cause serious damage to the economy and employment, "in a statement shared with Al Jazeera.

Salvadoran President Bukele assured citizens that he weighed the economic impact of his decision.

"The economic impact pales in comparison to the number of deaths and illnesses that we could have with a pandemic that even Italy, South Korea and Germany are not prepared to stop, much less El Salvador or any other country in the region," Bukele said Wednesday

Migration

In Central American countries that receive hundreds of deportees from the United States each week, mainly El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, deportations pose a serious risk of the spread of the coronavirus, leading some civil society organizations to request the suspension of deportations if countries really want to protect citizens.

In Guatemala, a 20-year-old deported from Miami this week was suspected of having coronavirus, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Still, the case highlighted the risk.

"When we talk about migrants, we are talking about vulnerable people without resources," said Mauro Verzeletti, director of the Casa del Migrante migrant shelter in Guatemala City, who said that migrants may be more likely to contract the disease after long and grueling trips to the United States that weaken their immune systems and put them in tight, often unhealthy, places in detention.

A representative from the Office of the Prosecutor for the Defense of Human Rights speaks with a security guard in a facility where travelers are in quarantine while El Salvador applies measures due to concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Earth Blanca, El Salvador (José Cabezas / Reuters)

He called on the United States to stop deportations to the country to prevent the possible spread of the disease, or at least implement a rigorous screening process for all deportees.

In El Salvador, civil society made similar calls to suspend deportations. César Ríos, director of the Salvadoran Institute for Migration, asked President Bukele to ask the United States to temporarily stop deportations since detained migrants are a vulnerable population that could quickly contract and spread the disease. The organization sent a formal letter to the foreign minister with this request, but has not yet received a response.

On Tuesday, Honduras suspended deportation flights from Mexico citing the inability to quarantine people and fears that the public health system may not be able to properly handle the problem. But the deportations continue from EE. The US, which has more confirmed cases than Mexico.

On Thursday, the United States Chief of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan confirmed that the United States would continue the deportations.

"Right now, the United States should seek more solidarity instead of building more walls," said Verzeletti.