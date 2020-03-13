Celtic and adidas sign a sponsorship contract for a five-year kit | Football news

%MINIFYHTML7da73d5aff1d4166a24b39a7ea39700411% %MINIFYHTML7da73d5aff1d4166a24b39a7ea39700412%





Celtic has agreed to a five-year kit sponsorship deal with adidas, which is believed to be the largest in Scottish sport.

The club's current contract with New Balance expires at the end of the season, and adidas will take over on July 1.

The deal will be a major financial boost for Celtic, who is 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

The sportswear giants are already associated with Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

"We are delighted to enter into this new long-term partnership with adidas, one of the world's leading sports brands," said Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell.

"We warmly welcome adidas to the Celtic family and look forward to an exciting and successful partnership.

"We know from our conversations with adidas that they, as a prestigious brand, were eager to partner with a club of Celtic's stature and proud history, to be connected to the passion and commitment of our supporters and to the vision and Celtic's broader values. "

"Similarly, everyone at Celtic is delighted to partner with one of the dominant names in sportswear manufacturing, an organization that represents quality and excellence.

"This is an enormously significant new partnership for Celtic and our supporters and allows us to look to the future with confidence.

"Being able to create this fantastic new relationship demonstrates the strength and stability of the Club and the power of our enduring history."