Celine Dion's disease leads to the postponement of two non-coronavirus shows

The creator of hits & # 39; My Heart Will Go On & # 39 ;, as explained in a statement, began to suffer the & # 39; symptoms of a common cold & # 39; on March 9 after completing a six-show run in the New York area.

Celine Dion He has tested negative for the coronavirus, but has been forced to postpone two shows after falling ill with a "common cold."

The 51-year-old singer apologized in a statement on her Facebook page when she revealed that doctors had ordered her to rest and recover, meaning she was unable to perform at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Wednesday (March 11) ), and at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

"I am sorry to disappoint my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh," he said. "I hope everyone understands."

"The symptoms persisted until Tuesday and his doctors ordered him to rest for the next 5-7 days," the statement continued. "After analyzing it, the doctors concluded that their virus was not related to COVID-19."

The dates for Washington and Pittsburgh have been rescheduled until November 16 and 18, respectively.