Caster Semenya will change to 200m in an attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics | Athletics News

The 800-meter Olympic champion cannot defend her title under the new rules of World Athletics.





South African Caster Semenya will change events in an attempt to compete in the 2020 Olympics

Caster Semenya could come face to face with Dina Asher-Smith at the Tokyo Olympics after the South African announced her intention to change events from 800m to 200m.

Under World Athletics rules, the 800m Olympic Champion is prohibited from competing in events between 400m and one mile without taking testosterone-lowering drugs.

However, the rule doesn't apply over shorter distances and the 29-year-old woman says she will shift her goal to a distance where British star Asher-Smith was crowned world champion in Doha last year.

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates her 200-meter world title in Doha

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Semenya wrote: "My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest sports level and, therefore, to pursue my goals and dreams, I have decided to change events and compete in the 200m.

Caster Semenya celebrates winning the 800m gold Olympic title in Rio in 2016

"This decision has not been easy, but as always I look forward to the challenge and will work hard, doing my best to qualify for Tokyo and compete as best I can for South Africa."

"Thanks to my team that has supported me in recent months and thanks to all the South Africans who believe in me and support me."

Semenya has rejected the IAAF's conclusion that without taking the medication now required, she would have an unfair "competitive advantage" over the longest distance.