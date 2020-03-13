Cardi B received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for the Instagram announcement

WENN / FayesVision

Online endorsement from hit maker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; for a brand of detox tea has been rated as unclear and & # 39; conspicuous & # 39; for the lack of disclosure about its role as a paid spokesperson model.

Cardi B He received a warning from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) authorities about his online endorsements as a spokesperson for a brand of detox tea.

FTC officials questioned an Instagram video that the rap sensation rose in November 2018, when it revealed that it had been relying on drinks to help lose the weight of her baby after giving birth to daughter Kulture that summer. .

In the video, the hit "Bodak Yellow" posed in a black bra and panties to show off her slim figure, just four months after delivery, and credited the teas for her rapid weight loss.

He then encouraged fans to try the drinks for themselves at Teami's annual post-Thanksgiving sale, captioning the post: "The BEST deal on Black Friday. If you spend $$$ on ANYTHING, it will be better Than Teami. Grateful to be a #teamipartner and get this mommy body right! You need this f ** kin detox. @teamiblends is givin yall BUY ONE GET A FREE detox: CARDIFREE #thankyouteami (sic) ".

Despite Cardi including hashtags indicating the publication was sponsored, the FTC chiefs insisted that the promotion was "misleading" because it "lacked clear disclosure" about its role as a paid spokesperson model.

In a written warning issued to the hip-hop star about the ad violation, FTC representatives added: "The disclosure was not visible to followers who viewed the post in their Instagram feeds unless they clicked on it." more. "So it wasn't clear and flashy."

"Also, there was no disclosure in the video. Because the video can be viewed without anyone seeing a disclosure, you must disclose any material connection in the video and not just the text portion of your post."

According to Buzzfeed News, FTC officials have already accused Teami bosses of misleading consumers about the health benefits of their products.

Cardi has yet to comment on the warning, but months after promoting Teami online, she confessed to having undergone liposuction to help her change the extra pregnancy pounds.