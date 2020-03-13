Cardi B admits she is & # 39; scared & # 39; by the coronavirus in a new video

%MINIFYHTMLce495d4f0a0d14056311eff2ec38c18c11% %MINIFYHTMLce495d4f0a0d14056311eff2ec38c18c12%

In the video published on Instagram, the creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; She confesses not knowing what the disease is about at first and says she was confused as to why it came from China.

Cardi B She admitted that she is "scared" and "terrified" by the coronavirus in an Instagram video on Tuesday night, March 10.

The 27-year-old "Bodak Yellow" singer donned a bronze chain mail dress for the clip, complaining about the worldwide spread of COVID-19, whose cases surpassed the 115,000 mark throughout the year. world on Wednesday.

"Let me tell all of your mothers something, I don't know what this coronavirus is all about," started one's mother. "I don't understand what that son of a bitch from Wuhan China was like, now all of a sudden, this son of a bitch is on the motherf ** king tour."

Adding that she receives "a lot of shit" from China, Cardi continued: "Guess what … a lot of shit comes from mother ** Chinese king, b *** h. If you're wondering why her motherf ** king weave or her packages Fashionnova motherf ** king have not arrived, guess what the hell, coronavirus! Coronavirus! "

"I'm telling you that s ** t is real! S ** t is becoming real – b *** h, I'm scared."

Captioning her video on the site, Cardi wrote: "Keep playing. I'm scared to death." I am scared. I'm stocking up on food. "

Fortunately, Cardi is not on the way at the moment, but many of her peers have been forced to cancel live appointments due to the spread of the virus. It was also announced Tuesday that the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed for six months due to illness.