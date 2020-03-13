Candace Owens: Andrew Gillum caught in the meth gay orgy! (Income)

The former mayor of Tallahassee and Florida's gubernatorial candidate is accused of being arrested, in a methamphetamine-filled gay orgy last night in Miami.

The accusations came from conservative columnist Candace Owens. He released a police report where a 40-year-old black man named Andrew Gillum was caught in what appears to be a gay orgy with two other men.

MTO News has been unable to confirm whether the arrested man is the former mayor of Talahassee.

The Miami police were called when one of the men from the alleged orgy took an overdose of methamphetamine. According to the police, the men were all dressed and without clothes, and there was methamphetamine throughout the hotel room.

Candace claims the black man caught in the "orgy," which police say was too intoxicated to speak, was Andrew Gillum.

This is what she posted:

Andrew is married to the charming R. Jai Howard, a fellow FAMU graduate. The couple has three children.

Here are some pictures: