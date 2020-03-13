Cancellation of NCAA March Madness is for the best, but, oh, what could have been

%MINIFYHTMLd4125da1995cd54ff39b91d0a9038cbe11% %MINIFYHTMLd4125da1995cd54ff39b91d0a9038cbe12%

The NCAA Tournament started without much of a folder in 1939 and, over the course of its 81 editions, persisted during World War II, the Cold War, the Vietnam protests, September 11, and the Great Recession. It seemed as indestructible as any American institution, but we learned Thursday that it is vulnerable.

The 2020 edition was shot down by a viral disease, COVID-19, or, more accurately, concern about its rapid spread.

It didn't end with Mark Emmert presenting a wooden trophy to the championship team: Kansas? Gonzaga? Maybe Dayton or San Diego State? – but with a single paragraph in which the devastation in one of the most appreciated institutions of American culture seemed almost in disguise.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships. The decision is based on the evolving public health threat COVID-19, our ability to ensure that events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of organizing such events at any time during this academic year, given the ongoing decisions of other entities. "

Those of us who live in this game year-round, most intensely between November and April, try not to resent the millions that appear each March to enjoy the square brackets and 48-hour opening day and Sweet 16 and Final Four. Everyone is welcome, except those who stop to pejoratively refer to college basketball as a month-long sport. Tourists make the sport immensely more popular.

Those who declare that this is a lost season will be incorrect. These past four months poured so much joy into the winter: Myles Powell's shots on the return from Seton Hall in St. John & # 39; s; Nailing the Dayton All-American Obi Toppin in his last game at home from college; Wisconsin coach Greg Gard celebrating a Big Ten championship by pointing out the margin of victory in the deciding game – how it perfectly matched the motto the team came up with to honor assistant coach Howard Moore, who lost his wife and daughter in a horrible car accident last summer: Do Moore, Be Moore, 4 Moore.

"You just feel bad for the players. The rest of us can train again, cover it again. Fans can look again. For the players, this can be it," UCLA coach Mick Cronin told Sporting News. "We had a creepy feeling (Wednesday) night, even exploring the Cal-Stanford game … I knew it was over."

Therefore, this will always be an unfulfilled season. Teams like Northern Kentucky, Robert Morris, Winthrop, and the state of North Dakota had won conference tournament championships in the past few days, winning automatic offers to nowhere. Searching for the Big Ten for 10 touranment deals? Who knows? There will be no Final Four this season, not only in the sense of the occasion but in the identity of the teams: those four that celebrate over the 64 that enter the tournament, over the 349 that compete in Division I.

Villanova would have jumped to Atlanta? Would Cassius Winston of Michigan State have joined the Spartans in time to make a ninth run for Tom Izzo? Would Rutgers have ended his 29-year drought in the NCAA Tournament? When Ashton Hagans walked away from the Kentucky Wildcats before the regular season finale game against Florida, none of us could have imagined that we would never see him on the court again this season.

The opportunity for players to create such memories can never be regained. At least when the Stanley Cup playoffs were inactive in 2005 or the World Series in 1994, those were money disputes in which players had a stake and a voice. The athletes were helpless here. What happened is probably wise, but it can still be heartbreaking.

It took many hours for the NCAA beyond the cancellation of almost all of the remaining Division I men's basketball tournaments to make this announcement. The launch of Big Ten declaring that its men's basketball championship was canceled occurred at 11:43 a.m. ET, less than 20 minutes before Michigan and Rutgers scheduled the start of the second round of four games.

The NCAA launch didn't come until 4:16 pm, giving many in the basketball community hope that March Madness could be delayed until May, or whatever, to at least give everyone time to find out if the pandemic could be contained and normal life could be resumed. Note that the Major League Soccer break is defined at 30 days, with the potential to reevaluate then.

The NCAA announcement was final and came with just that modest amount of lighting. While Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren held a 14-minute press conference on Thursday afternoon to explain his decision, Emmert was not available and a request for additional comment was declined.

Choosing not to play the tournament over the course of the next three weeks is the obviously correct decision, although we cannot know whether delaying a final decision by postponing rather than canceling would have been possible in the absence of a broader explanation.

We will probably never know the true benefit of abandoning these events. If the pandemic is contained with some speed, then the disappearance of the madness of a month of March could be among the catalysts for such a welcome result. That is a victory for which everyone in this sport would be willing to sacrifice. Hopefully that is the magical result we get this month.

And when the sport is ready for its month on the national stage in 2021, everyone be healthy, save a desperate craving for the NCAA Tournament after too long a wait.