Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus – LA / OC News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & Best

2 on your side: Coronavirus price increaseIn the wake of the choroanvirus outbreak, people are reselling masks, hand sanitizers, and other medical devices for up to 1000% retail value. Kristine Lazar has more. 5 hours ago

Goldstein Investigates: City ParksDespite what Mayor Eric Garcetti said about ensuring that the city's facilities were well stocked with soap and paper towels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, several parks lacked it. David Goldstein investigates. 5 hours ago

Outrage, frustration grows over lack of evidence for coronavirusFrustration and outrage continued to grow across the country on Thursday as local health departments continued to report a shortage of tests for COVID-19. 5 hours ago

LAUSD Board Convenes Emergency Meeting to Review District Coronavirus ResponseOn Thursday night, the LAUSD board announced that it would hold an emergency meeting Friday at 7 a.m. to discuss the district's response to the Coronavirus, including, but not limited to, authorizations and measures to promote social distancing. 5 hours ago

Fontana Costco among those affected by panic buying as coronavirus fears spreadCostco stores in Southland have seen longer lines and product shortages due to residents panicking over the spread of COVID-19. Nicole Comstock reports from Fontana. 5 hours ago

LAX sees a decrease in travelers as coronavirus spreadsAs the coronavirus spreads around the world and President Trump suspends some travel to the US. USA From Europe, LAX continues to see a decrease in travelers. 6 hours ago

Mayor Garcetti bans non-municipal city council employees, banned large gatheringsIn addition to closing City Hall, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he has also ordered the cancellation of all city meetings of 50 people or more, and all events or conferences on city properties are expected to attract more than 50 people. . 6 hours ago

Disneyland closes until March as coronavirus spreads via SoCalDisneyland will close for the first time from September 11 from Friday until the end of March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 6 hours ago

UTLA calls for closure of LAUSD schools over concerns about coronavirusThe union representing Los Angeles unified school teachers is asking the district to close schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak. 6 hours ago

People who make a difference: nonprofit offers more than a haircut for homeless peopleA local stylist gives back to the community by providing haircuts to the homeless as a volunteer for the non-profit organization NoHo Home Alliance. 7 hours ago

Universal Studios Hollywood to Close Temporarily Over Coronavirus ConcernsIn the statement, Universal said it anticipated that the theme park would reopen on March 28. 8 hours ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirusCanadian Prime Minister's wife Justin Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus, her office announced Thursday night. 8 hours ago

Fears of coronavirus cause lines, product shortages at CostcoAs concern grows over the spread of COVID-19, Costco is among the many stores in Los Angeles experiencing long lines and a shortage of products including water and paper towels. 10 hours ago

Disneyland to Close Until Month-End Amid Coronavirus ConcernsDisneyland has announced that Anaheim theme parks will close Saturday through the end of the month due to concerns about the coronavirus. 10 hours ago

Teachers Union calls for all LAUSD schools to be closed to combat coronavirusThe union representing Los Angeles unified school teachers is asking the district to close schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak. 10 hours ago

Coronavirus: Pantages Theater suspends "Hamilton,quot; until end of MarchThe Hollywood Pantages Theater announced Thursday that it will suspend all performances of the hit show "Hamilton,quot; until the end of the month due to the coronavirus. 10 hours ago

Newsom orders more COVID-19 test kitsThere are now a total of four coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 200 cases statewide, Newsom said. 11 hours ago

Coronavirus in Los Angeles: Mayor Garcetti bans city council non-municipal employees, banned large gatheringsLos Angeles City Council will be closed to non-city employees due to concerns about the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday. 11 hours ago

OC Rep Katie Porter confronts CDC director about free coronavirus testingOne of the biggest problems the United States faces in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of evidence, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter struggled Thursday to change that, pressuring the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Control. Disease Prevention so that the tests are free. 11 hours ago

Fire crews rescue two people trapped under the Lakewood BridgeFire crews worked to rescue two people trapped under a bridge in Lakewood as heavy rain fell Thursday in the area. 13 hours ago

New study says outbreak may be underestimatedJonathan Braun of Cedar-Sinai discusses what was found in his study on COVID-19. 14 hours ago