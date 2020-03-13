Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife positive for coronavirus | Canada News

%MINIFYHTMLde2fb2b46b35107aea0db8aca8e57a2b11% %MINIFYHTMLde2fb2b46b35107aea0db8aca8e57a2b12%

Canadian Prime Minister's wife Justin Trudeau tested positive for the new coronavirus, her office announced Thursday night.

The statement said that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau felt bad and would remain isolated.

The First Lady of Canada had returned from a conversation in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, on Wednesday night.

"The prime minister is in good health without symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be isolated for a planned period of 14 days," the statement added.

His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while controlling himself, since he himself has no symptoms.

"Also on the recommendation of doctors, he will not be examined at this stage as he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently," the statement said.

The office said it would resume its duties on Friday.

Sophie Trudeau also released a statement thanking those who have communicated.

"Although I am experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will soon be on my feet again," he said.

"Being quarantined at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who could be going through this and for those facing more serious health problems."

Although self-quarantining, the prime minister spends the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special discussion by the cabinet committee on the coronavirus.

Trudeau spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

But Trudeau canceled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial prime ministers.

The opposition NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, was also working from home after feeling unwell.

Singh said that he had been in contact with a doctor and that they do not believe he has the virus, but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.

Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, will close schools until April 5.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault is asking all people returning from their overseas trips to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

It is also asking organizers to cancel all indoor events that draw crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential.

Alberta and British Columbia are also urging that all events with more than 250 people be canceled.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death: an elderly resident of a nursing home in British Columbia.