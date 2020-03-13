Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife becomes infected with coronavirus while isolated

Instagram

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announces that she tested positive for COVID-19 after "experiencing uncomfortable symptoms," while the Canadian Prime Minister "is in good health with no symptoms."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus. The 44-year-old woman has confirmed this after she and her husband made the self-quarantine decision amid fears of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, March 12, Sophie said in a statement, "First, I want to thank all of you who have contacted me for asking how I am doing. Although I am experiencing uncomfortable virus symptoms, I will be back at my feet soon." He added: "Being quarantined at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who could be going through this and for those facing more serious health problems."

Sophie began showing "mild symptoms" of the virus after returning from a conversation in the UK. Although she was tested for coronavirus, her husband Justin has not yet been tested, as he does not show any symptoms.

The 48-year-old politician, however, will remain isolated. The office said in a statement: "The Prime Minister is in good health and symptom-free. As a precautionary measure and on the advice of doctors, he will be isolated for a planned period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be examined at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk for those who have been in contact with him recently. "

Justin also turned to his Twitter account to update his wife's condition. "Unfortunately, Sophie's COVID-19 test results are positive. So she will be quarantined for now. Her symptoms are still mild and she is taking care of herself and following our doctor's advice," she tweeted.

Making sure that he is in good health, the prime minister added that he will continue his duties. "I feel fine and do not exhibit any symptoms of the virus, but I will also follow our doctor's advice and continue to isolate myself for the time being," he shared. "During that time, as I did today, I will continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video and teleconference."

Justin Trudeau speaks after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

He plans to speak to Canadians on Friday and "encourage all Canadians to follow the advice of our medical professionals."