camera: team led by Indian scientists develops a camera that doesn't need to focus – Latest news

A team led by an Indian-born scientist has developed a camera that requires no focus, using a single lens about a thousandth of an inch thick. The advancement could allow for thinner smartphone cameras, improved and smaller cameras for biomedical imaging such as endoscopy, and more compact cameras for cars, the researchers said.

The technology, described in Optica magazine, offers considerable benefits over traditional cameras, like those of most smartphones, which require multiple lenses to form high-quality focused images.

"Our flat lenses can dramatically reduce the weight, complexity, and cost of cameras and other imaging systems, while increasing their functionality," said research team leader Rajesh Menon of the University of Utah in the United States. .

Menon and colleagues noted that the flat lens can maintain focus for objects that are about six meters apart.

Flat lenses use nanostructures modeled on a flat surface instead of bulky glass or plastic to achieve important optical properties that control the way light travels.

"This new lens could have many exciting applications outside of photography, such as creating highly efficient lighting for LIDAR that is critical to many autonomous systems, including autonomous cars," Menon said.

The researchers said the design approach they used could be expanded to create optical components with any number of properties, such as extreme bandwidth, easier manufacturing capacity, or lower cost.

Conventional cameras, whether used in smartphones or for microscopy, require focus to ensure that the details of an object are sharp, the researchers said.

If there are multiple objects at different distances from the camera, each object should be focused on separately, they said.

"The new lens eliminates the need to focus and allows any camera to keep all objects in focus simultaneously," Menon said.

"Conventional cameras also use multiple lenses to keep different colors of light in focus simultaneously.

"Since our design is very general, we can also use it to create a single flat lens that focuses all light colors, drastically simplifying the cameras even further," he said.

To focus light, traditional lenses transform parallel light waves into spherical waves that converge at a focal point. The researchers realized that waves in other shapes could produce a similar effect, greatly increasing the number of possible lens designs.

"In stark contrast to what is taught in optics textbooks, our research has shown that there is more than one way that light transmission is affected by an ideal lens, a concept known as pupil function." Menon said.



"This opened up essentially infinite possibilities for the pupil function of the lens, and we searched through these possibilities for one that would achieve extreme depth of focus," he said.

After choosing the best lens design for depth of focus, the researchers used nanofabrication techniques to make a prototype lens.

Experiments confirmed that the new lens performed as expected and reached a depth of focus several orders of magnitude greater than that of an equivalent conventional lens.

They plan to extend the lens to larger numerical apertures and use it with the full spectrum of visible light.

The researchers said work also needs to be done to ensure the lenses can be mass-produced before they can be marketed.