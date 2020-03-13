Cambodia to Host War Games with China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak | Cambodia News

%MINIFYHTML86c373192614064c5544e18fda7ed9d911% %MINIFYHTML86c373192614064c5544e18fda7ed9d912%

Cambodia will begin its annual joint military exercise with China on Saturday, and thousands of soldiers are expected to join despite canceled events around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's annual Golden Dragon exercise will take place at a military training site in the southern province of Kampot and will focus on "counterterrorism and humanitarianism."

Plus:

During the first exercise in 2016, at least 280 Cambodian soldiers and 97 Chinese soldiers attended the drills.

This year, 3,000 soldiers, including 265 soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army, will participate in drills scheduled until April 1.

The exercises will also show military equipment such as tanks, artillery, weapons, and helicopters.

Chinese investment brings casinos to Cambodia

The event comes amid the unexpected onset of coronavirus infection, which originated in China in late 2019. As of Friday, there were more than 3,000 people killed in China and about 81,000 infected, with nearly 63,000 recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Cambodia last week reported its first official Siem Reap case. Three British passengers They also became infected with the virus on a tourist boat on the Mekong River and remain in quarantine on the ship.

Since then, the disease has spread rapidly to other parts of the region, as well as to other parts of the world. Cambodia's neighboring countries, Vietnam and Thailand, have reported dozens of cases.

In response, the Cambodian government canceled a meeting for the Khmer New Year to be held in April at Angkor Wat, near Siem Reap.

Message of friendship

The military exercise, however, is another story.

Sebastian Strangio, author of In the Dragon & # 39; s Shadow: Southeast Asia in the Chinese Century, said China and Cambodia performing the military exercise a symbolic role.

"The risk may be considered by both parties to be low enough that the Golden Dragon exercises can proceed safely," he told Al Jazeera in an email.

Cambodia casino game | 101 east

"However, with events canceled around the world, it is clear that going ahead with the event carries a strong message of friendship. Since the beginning of the epidemic, Hun Sen has strived to show solidarity with his sponsors in Beijing, including at risk of facilitating the spread of the disease. "

Shortly after the virus caught global attention, Prime Minister Hun Sen promised to visit the site of the Wuhan outbreak. When that trip was canceled, he visited Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in a gesture of solidarity.

So far, the Cambodian government has not canceled flights from China.

Coronavirus threat

Earlier this month, Cambodian People's Party spokesman Sok Eysan was quoted by Radio Free Asia as saying there had been no case in Cambodia as yet, therefore there was no risk in carrying out the exercise.

In February, a Chinese traveler was diagnosed with the new coronavirus and quarantined in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

"Now that it appears to have managed to control the virus within China, the Chinese government wants to send a business message as usual. The Cambodian government can demonstrate its support for a powerful sponsor. Both can cement a relationship that they consider serving their mutual interests." Strangio said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang (left) during a military ceremony in Beijing in 2017 (File: Greg Baker / AFP)

Defense Ministry spokesman Chhum Socheat, the Ministry of Health and Council of Ministers spokesman Phay Siphan could not be reached for comment.

Carl Thayer, professor emeritus at the Australian Defense Force Academy at the University of New South Wales, echoed Strangio's assessment.

"The decision to conduct the fourth annual Golden Dragon Joint Military Exercise is part of a broader strategy of demonstrating support for China against criticism from the international community about handling the Covid-19 epidemic in Beijing. Hun Sen went to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping in February to show solidarity, "he said.

Cambodia prepares for the economic cost of coronavirus

Thayer said this served to push for a resumption of supplies from the garment industry after the industry had been disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak. But not only Cambodia was winning with this exercise, he said.

"China strengthens its relations with the Cambodian government and armed forces and therefore guarantees continued public support for China in general and for Chinese foreign policy in particular," he said.

"This often takes the form of Cambodia defending and promoting Chinese interests in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. In short, Cambodia has become the 'cartel boy' of the China Strip and Highway Initiative "

The Chinese embassy in Phnom Penh did not respond to requests for comment.