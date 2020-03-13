Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus, Chelsea in self-isolation | Football news

%MINIFYHTML3135e80b236838f592bc6b32576a8ddb11% %MINIFYHTML3135e80b236838f592bc6b32576a8ddb12%

Frank Lampard's squad was scheduled to face Aston Villa on Saturday night.





%MINIFYHTML3135e80b236838f592bc6b32576a8ddb13% %MINIFYHTML3135e80b236838f592bc6b32576a8ddb14% Callum Hudson-Odoi "is fine and looks forward to returning to training camp,quot;

%MINIFYHTML3135e80b236838f592bc6b32576a8ddb15% %MINIFYHTML3135e80b236838f592bc6b32576a8ddb16%

Chelsea's entire team has self-isolated after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said in a statement.

Hudson-Odoi showed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club ever since. The result of his test was returned on Thursday night.

"Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive result for the Coronavirus returned tonight," the Premier League club statement said.

"Chelsea staff who had recent close contact with the player on the men's team will now self-isolate in accordance with government health guidelines.

"This will initially include the full men's team team, the coaching staff and a number of staff from the back room."

The club said that despite positive tests, the 19-year-old "was fine and hoped to return to training camp as soon as possible."

Chelsea has also closed two buildings at its training facilities.

The team is slated to play at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon live on Sky Sports.

The Premier League will hold a meeting on Friday to determine a course of action in response to the coronavirus following the news Thursday night that Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal's Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday has already been canceled.