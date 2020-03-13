Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus, Chelsea in self-isolation | Football news

Frank Lampard's squad was scheduled to face Aston Villa on Saturday night.





Callum Hudson-Odoi "is fine and looks forward to returning to training camp,quot;

Chelsea's entire team has self-isolated after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the club said in a statement early Friday morning.

Hudson-Odoi showed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club ever since. The result of his test was returned on Thursday night.

"Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus returned tonight," the Premier League club statement said.

"Chelsea staff who had recent close contact with the player on the men's team will now self-isolate in accordance with government health guidelines.

"These will initially include the entire men's team team, the coaching staff and various staff from the back room.

"Those who had no close contact with Callum are expected to return to work in the coming days. Meanwhile, the men's team building, one of several separate buildings on our training ground, will remain closed."

"The rest of our training facilities, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities operate as normal."

The club said that despite positive tests, the 19-year-old "was fine and hoped to return to training camp as soon as possible."

The team is slated to play at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon live on Sky Sports.

The Premier League will hold a meeting on Friday to determine a course of action in response to the coronavirus following the news Thursday night that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had tested positive. Arsenal's game against Brighton on Saturday has already been canceled.

Chelsea's statement added: "We will continue to adhere to the Government and Public Health Guidelines regarding our facilities and staff and discuss next steps regarding upcoming matches with the Premier League on Friday morning."

