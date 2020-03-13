Call of Duty Warzone download: how to download and play Call of Duty Warzone

What you need to download and play the game
High speed internet connection as Activision has already confirmed that the game may take several hours to download depending on internet speed.
Up to 100GB of free storage space depending on whether you already own Call of Duty Modern Warfare and whether you have installed the latest patch or are downloading the free copy of Warzone.
System Requirements:
Minimum Specifications
OS: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
RAM: 8 GB of RAM
HDD: 175 GB of HD space
Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950
DirectX: Requires a DirectX 12 compatible system
Network: broadband Internet connection
Sound card: DirectX compatible
Download process:
The game appears on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store like any other COD title and can be downloaded from there. PC users should download the application from Activision's PC game store called Battle.net to download the game. Please note that the game is only available on Battle.net and will not be available on Steam or any other PC game store.
Alternatively, PC users can also simply go to "https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/call-of-duty-warzone,quot; and click the Play Free button to start the process download.
After clicking the link, it will download a Modern Warfare configuration file, click on it and wait for it to download all the game files, and then proceed with the installation process. Once this is done, you will need to log in with the Activision account in order to play.