Call of Duty Warzone download: how to download and play Call of Duty Warzone

Activision recently announced its free Battle Royale game on all major gaming platforms, including PC, PS4, and Xbox One. However, according to the tweet posted by Activision through its official identifier, the staggered release of the game was confirmed and was also released an image showing when the game will be available for download in different regions of the world. Although the game is now available to everyone, this is how you can download the game for free and start playing it today.

What you need to download and play the game

High speed internet connection as Activision has already confirmed that the game may take several hours to download depending on internet speed.

Up to 100GB of free storage space depending on whether you already own Call of Duty Modern Warfare and whether you have installed the latest patch or are downloading the free copy of Warzone.

System Requirements:





Minimum Specifications



OS: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit



CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300



RAM: 8 GB of RAM



HDD: 175 GB of HD space



Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950



DirectX: Requires a DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: broadband Internet connection



Sound card: DirectX compatible

Download process:

The game appears on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store like any other COD title and can be downloaded from there. PC users should download the application from Activision's PC game store called Battle.net to download the game. Please note that the game is only available on Battle.net and will not be available on Steam or any other PC game store.

Alternatively, PC users can also simply go to "https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/call-of-duty-warzone,quot; and click the Play Free button to start the process download.



After clicking the link, it will download a Modern Warfare configuration file, click on it and wait for it to download all the game files, and then proceed with the installation process. Once this is done, you will need to log in with the Activision account in order to play.