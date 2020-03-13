California man pleads guilty in $ 6 million art fraud case

Righter attempted to sell the art between 2016 and 2018, prosecutors in California said. At first he sold the pieces under his real name, but started using other names after the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles Police Department interviewed him in August 2016 about trying to sell works of art in an art gallery. Miami, according to court documents.

In October 2016, Mr. Righter obtained a $ 24,000 loan using a fake Basquiat drawing as collateral, and then defaulted on the loan, prosecutors said. When the lender attempted to auction the draw, it was revealed to be false.

%MINIFYHTML8c5237238087ff7f738cf9767af76e0411% %MINIFYHTML8c5237238087ff7f738cf9767af76e0412%

The various schemes caused people to lose at least $ 758,265, prosecutors said.

Mr. Righter was arrested in August on fraud and identity theft charges in South Florida, where authorities said he tried to sell counterfeit art, obtained through online markets like eBay, for more than $ 1 million at gallery owner there.

According to the Florida indictment, Mr. Righter acquired counterfeit and fraudulent works of art, alleging that some of them bore the signatures of prominent artists. He also created fraudulent letters that certify their authenticity and embossed them.

"With the forgeries and letters in hand, Righter offered to sell the fraudulent pieces of art to a South Florida gallery, auction houses and others," said a statement from the US Attorney's office in the Southern District of Florida.

Mr. Righter, who was in California, told potential buyers that he had inherited some of his grandmother's works, according to the indictment and the statement from the attorney's office.

Experts say the fraudulent art problem has grown with the proliferation of online art sales and more sophisticated methods of counterfeiting works like prints. False prints are often falsely attributed to Lichtenstein and Warhol, and false works often refer to the creations of artists such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, and Henri Matisse.