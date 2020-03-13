Brooklyn Nine-Nine's happy surprise and more TV distractions

The world may be a bit dark and scary place right now, but there is one thing that never disappoints us: Brooklyn nine nine.

On Thursday, the NBC comedy offered a sweet surprise at the end of the episode. After we found out that Jake and Amy had been trying and hadn't gotten pregnant for months, it finally worked, and a baby Peraltiago is on the way. We will soon find out what Jake is like as a father (although we can already fully tell what Amy will be like as a mother), and we will likely see Boyle lose his mind on a regular basis. .

It was a much-needed joy in these difficult times of self-isolation and constant and excessive handwashing, topped off with that scene where Holt was yelling about bagels. (Damn, we forgot to stock up on bagels.)

We've also seen a few upcoming episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and we can tell you that it will continue to be a bright and shining beacon of happiness for weeks to come. And you are not alone.