Brooklyn Nine-Nine's happy surprise and more TV distractions

The world may be a bit dark and scary place right now, but there is one thing that never disappoints us: Brooklyn nine nine.
On Thursday, the NBC comedy offered a sweet surprise at the end of the episode. After we found out that Jake and Amy had been trying and hadn't gotten pregnant for months, it finally worked, and a baby Peraltiago is on the way. We will soon find out what Jake is like as a father (although we can already fully tell what Amy will be like as a mother), and we will likely see Boyle lose his mind on a regular basis. .
It was a much-needed joy in these difficult times of self-isolation and constant and excessive handwashing, topped off with that scene where Holt was yelling about bagels. (Damn, we forgot to stock up on bagels.)
We've also seen a few upcoming episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and we can tell you that it will continue to be a bright and shining beacon of happiness for weeks to come. And you are not alone.
There are endless options when it comes to television, and perhaps even smaller television moments that could make all of this a bit easier to handle, mentally.
So here are some random things we found that are helping us get through the day, and could help you, too.
Catwalk Project Showed the future of fashion
Last night Catwalk Project finale featured the amazing and inspiring parade of Nancy Volpe-Beringer, the oldest contestant that has had the program and one of the most innovative. At New York Fashion Week, she showed off a totally sustainable, no-waste collection featuring models of all shapes, colors, sizes and capacities. Her first model on the catwalk was in a wheelchair. He didn't end up winning, but he definitely did something amazing that feels like the direction we can all be looking in. (Bravo)
Grey's AnatomyThe mystery of the baby solved
There is at least one couple we can still support in Grey's Anatomy right now (along with Bailey and Warren, who are never allowed to part). Gray finally told us the identity of Amelia's baby, only after he professed his love for her, no matter who the baby was. Link and Amelia are finally on their way to happiness after weeks of drama. We also recommend a full on Grey & # 39; s binge eating (we've done it twice), because even good dummy doctors can be comforting. (ABC / Hulu / Netflix)
Lauren and Cameron: Together forever
most of Love is blind It was a big mess, but a couple surfed Netflix with little drama, and they're still married after a year and a half. Amber and Barnett are still married too, and Giannina and Damian are back together! And there are many interviews with all of them! Good news! (Netflix)
Schitt & # 39; s Creek It is not over yet
Schitt & # 39; s Creek It's still streaming new episodes and if that wasn't good news, you can watch the entire series on Netflix right now. Endless Schitt & # 39; s Creekbaby (Pop / Netflix)
(Speaking of which, here is a video of Moira Rose trying to say the word "baby,quot;).
The return of Roswell, New Mexico
The new season of Roswell, NM premieres on Monday, and there is still time to watch / rewatch the entire first season before that. The first season ended with a pretty big death and a big no-death, and the second season begins where he stayed, and there is literally no reason why you shouldn't have some distressed and in love aliens in your life. (The CW / Netflix)
Jax and Brittany are getting married
If you love them, it's a wedding! If you don't love them, it's still a Vanderpump Rules wedding and that will surely be entertaining in one way or another. Airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12
Every Friday brings us two full hours of dazzling coronavirus reality on the catwalk and gag-inducing lip syncs, and for that we'd like to thank Mother Ru from the bottom of our hearts. (Vh1)
friends Blooper reels exist
Insurance, friends It may not be available to stream currently (until HBO Max's debut), but YouTube is full of endless friends blooper reels and trust us, we distract ourselves from this article by looking at one of them. You might also see the best blooper of all time: Phoebe trying to sing along with the bagpipes.
Funny dance show
ME! just released a new show called Funny dance show which is literally a lot of fun dances and, dare we say it, really stupid. One episode aired and another will arrive next week. I'm not sure what you need more than a lot of fun dancing. (ME!)
Food Network Tournament of Champions
Sometimes there is nothing better than watching some of the best chefs in the country fight, especially since the food shows are one of the best overall distractions. (Food network)
The masked singer
The masked singer it is one of the absolutely best and most harmless distractions. It was filmed months ago, which means it's a reality show completely removed from current events, and it's so crazy that you'll forget about everything else. Sarah Palin was in a bear costume singing "Baby Got Back,quot;. You can't be much more distracted than that. (Fox)
Overcome
If you haven't taken a look at Fox's little family comedy starring Maggie lawson Y Jason Biggs, Now is the time. They're two pretty normal people trying to raise a family of geniuses, and while the kids are fun, Lawson and Biggs are just a lovely couple. In episode two, the older son makes a 3D printed female face to practice kissing, and if that doesn't sound funny, trust us. It is. (Fox)
Smash Lives
Broadway is closed, so Playbill is doing a group review of the NBC show Smash via Twitter every night at 8 p.m. ET. (NBC)
Lego masters
Wouldn't you like to have a bunch of Legos right now? If you can't do it yourself, watch a group of adults play with them on Fox & # 39; s Lego masters! You will feel bad about your own Lego skills, but you will definitely forget how you are not supposed to leave your house. (Fox)
Romance is alive
Nick and Jess kiss: New girl, "Cooler,quot;, season 2, episode 15
Jim asks Pam to come out: The office, "The Job,quot;, season 3, episode 24/25
Ben and Leslie Kiss: Parks and Recreation, "The smallest park,quot;, Season 4, Episode 8
Mindy and Danny's plane kiss: The Mindy project, "The Desert,quot;, season 2, episode 14
Everything Health
You can see everything Health at CBS All Access and we've been doing this and we can tell you it's a very good idea. (Full access to CBS)
British test shows
A personal favorite of this writer: Youtube is full of British TV shows with comedians who answer questions or play games or complete tasks. Try: 8 out of 10 cats countdown, Foreman, Would I lie to you?Y Big Fat Quiz. This is a good time, and it will take a long time to run out of episodes. (Youtube)
