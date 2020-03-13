Broncos places franchise tag on free agent security Justin Simmons

The Broncos will affix a franchise tag to the safety of free agent Justin Simmons, the team announced Friday.

"We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he is a high priority for us," Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement issued by the team. "This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same: to make sure Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

Based on a potential salary cap of $ 200 million, the Simmons label could be worth around $ 11.5 million. The salary cap for 2020 will not be announced until next week.

The franchise tag salary is fully guaranteed upon signing. Simmons could sign the tag and participate in the Broncos' offseason program as his camp and team try to reach an agreement.

The deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term contract is July 15.

Simmons, a fourth-round pick in 2016, was named All Pro Second Team in 2019. He has played all defensive shots in the past two years and led the Broncos with four interceptions in 2019.

This story is unfolding.