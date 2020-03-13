Broncos general manager John Elway to-do list for next week

%MINIFYHTMLf6f9a467f2a22640a60ee781a6a2306411% %MINIFYHTMLf6f9a467f2a22640a60ee781a6a2306412%

His team, between four consecutive years out of the playoffs and three consecutive losing seasons, Broncos general manager John Elway needs a repeat of 2014.

In the few days of March, Elway signed with cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward, catcher Emmanuel Sanders and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware. Each would make at least one Pro Bowl with the Broncos, and in 2015, helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl ring.

With a self-proclaimed momentum after winning four of quarterback Drew Lock's five starts to finish 7-9 after a 0-4 start, the Broncos believe a successful March-April will propel them back to relevance. And maybe they're right since …

Elway has salary cap space, from $ 40- $ 45 million after wearing the security franchise tag Justin Simmons ($ 11.5 million).

Elway has draft picks (11), which may allow him to turn big instead of going the route of quantity.

And Elway has gaps on the list: cornerback, receiver, right guard, inside linebacker, backup running back and eventual left and right tackle.

"Obviously, when you go into free agency, you never know where (the numbers) are going to go in," Elway said. "We hope we can get some players who can help us. I feel pretty good about where we are as an organization."

The negotiation window for talking to agents of free agents from other teams begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, followed by the signing / negotiation period at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Broncos have already made two big decisions: establish a trade with Jacksonville for cornerback A.J. Bouye and using the franchise tag on Simmons.

Elway hasn't asked us yet, but if she did, this would be our Broncos To-Do List:

1. Sign two defensive linemen

Why: It looks like the Broncos won't have Shelby Harris in the future (too expensive), Adam Gotsis (too injured), and Derek Wolfe (undetermined questions) in their plans. But don't think for a second that the Broncos are ready to lean heavily on DeMarcus Walker fourth-year finale and Dre’Mont Jones sophomore finale. No, they need to start semi in advance. Mike Purcell, a restricted free agent expected to return, is an excellent nose tackle to stop the race (20 1/2 "stuffed,quot; runs in 418 snapshots last year). The Broncos have been linked with Houston nose tackle D.J. Los Angeles Rams reader and defensive end Michael Brockers. Neither one provides a lot of passes, but they could be low-anticipation players.

2. Sign Prince Amukamara

Why: Released by Chicago on February 25, Amukamara, a 30-year-old cornerback, can sign immediately. Amukamara's first two years with the Bears (2017-18) came when Fangio was the defensive coordinator and current Broncos coordinator Ed Donatell was the secondary coach. At this stage in his career, Amukamara will not make large amounts of money, but if he enters an average of $ 6 million to $ 7 million, he would immediately become the starter outside of Bouye. It would also allow the Broncos to be conservative with Bryce Callahan's playing time, using him as the penny. Amukamara struggled with injuries early in his career, but has only missed six games in the past four years.

3. Wait in a receiver



Why: The Broncos have been linked to Amari Cooper of Dallas and Robby Anderson of the New York Jets. But do they need to spend $ 13 million to $ 15 million (or more) on either player a month before a strong draft for the catcher? We say no, and Elway should too. Anderson overshadowed 780 yards receiving once in four years (941 in 17). When the Broncos are on the board with the 15th pick, they could choose CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma or Henry Ruggs or Jerry Jeudy of Alabama. Any one of those three would be an excellent complement to Courtland Sutton and would allow Courtland Sutton to maintain the top leadership position in the reception room.

4. Avoid risk of injury



Why: If they taught the Broncos anything last March, it's to be careful of players with a thick medical history. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James missed 18 games in five years with Miami… and played less than six quarters for the Broncos (knee). Cornerback Bryce Callahan has missed 12 games in his last three years for Chicago … and didn't play a plug-in for the Broncos (foot). Bouye comes after missing nine games in the past six years. That is a good start. A look at some of the other potential targets: Amukamara (six games in the last four years), Brockers (three games in eight years), Reader (three games in four years), and Detroit center / guard Graham Glasgow (two games) in four years)) shows that they have been more durable.

5. Keep all selections in rounds 1-3



Why: The Broncos deserve credit for the Bouye trade because it only cost a fourth-round pick, which means Elway still has a full portfolio for the first two nights of the draft: numbers 15 (first), 46 (second), and 77, 83 and 95 (third). One goal should be to make sure you still have all five picks when the draft starts. You could trade from 15 and use the new capital to add two first-round players, or you could use two-thirds to go up and take a second player in round 2. Keep your options, John.

6. Re-sign Connor McGovern



Why: Does it make sense to keep McGovern, the starting center, for the past 1 1/2 seasons, even if he costs an average of $ 7 million to $ 8 million? Yes. (Spotrac projects the McGovern contract to be five years and $ 49 million, an average of $ 9.9 million. Yikes.) It is not an elite center, but it is one of those things: it is easier to maintain than to replace. Lose McGovern and the Broncos will need to find a new right guard and a new center. Hold it and they can use a second or third round pick on a right guard. McGovern has a good relationship with Lock, played 1,025 snapshots last year (no penalties), and did better against powerful tackles than at & # 39; 18.

7. Pass a veteran runner



Why: It has been confusing and intriguing this month to hear rumors from the Broncos chasing a veteran running back like Melvin Gordon to join forces with Phillip Lindsay. Elway should follow the path paved by Lindsay: give a young boy a chance and see if he can get through his contract like Lindsay did with two 1,000-yard seasons. Instead of bringing in a veteran, the Broncos should focus on the draft and a player like A.J. from Boston College. Dillon will play co-boot snapshots at an affordable price.

8. Re-sign Will Parks



Why: It's a long shot since the Broncos will have so much money locked up in Bouye, Jackson and safety Justin Simmons. But Parks has the potential to be one of the leaders for this next wave of defensive talent from the Broncos. And he showed at the end of last year that he is a good candidate for Fangio's defense. You can play safely (free and strong). He can play zone. He can cover the receiver of the slot. In 62 games, he has 149 tackles and four interceptions.