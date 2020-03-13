Broncos 2020 offseason guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary cap and draft picks

John Elway gets the Broncos back on track with the rebuild the team has needed since winning the Super Bowl five years ago. Vic Fangio's hiring has worked well as Denver improved to 7-9 in 2019 to finish second in the AFC West behind the Super Bowl champion Heads.

Most importantly, the Broncos appear to have found a goalie as a quarterback. On another level, some of his 3-4 defensive strengths are being restored with Fangio. That combination, more extensive assets this offseason, offers many promises for what will come sooner rather than later.

Here we dive deep into the Broncos' to-do list through free agency and the Draft 2020 NFL.

Broncos Top Priority: Raise Drew Lock

The Broncos had to wait until Lock was healed from his thumb injury, but once the second Missouri rookie had a chance to start as a rookie, he went 4-1 with his intrepid play, scoring a respectable 89.7 as Barrette. It seems that Lock may be the type of franchise and needs help to secure that status.

The defense has fewer holes. Denver ranked 28th overall and scoring offense. He had pass offense No. 28, and the rush offense ranked 20th.

The Broncos need to think about an offensive line check. They need more big play ability in the receiving body. They could also use a complementary runner to have a higher receiving impact behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

Part of her commitment to Lock includes getting him a more willing backer who can impart wisdom as Lock tries to absorb a new offense coordinated by Pat Shurmur. Lock did well with the limited support he had last season. The hiring of Shurmur is an indication that Denver will do everything possible to give it a significant boost in the second year.

Broncos free agents 2020

Here's a look at the Broncos' unrestricted key players for the upcoming season:

RB Devontae Booker

RB Theo Riddick

C Connor McGovern

G Ronald Leary

DE Derek Wolfe

FROM Shelby Harris

FROM Adam Gotsis

FROM Billy Winn

ILB Corey Nelson

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

CB Chris Harris Jr.

CB Cyrus Jones

S Will Parks

The Broncos franchise tagged safety Justin Simmons after an exceptional season because it means so much to his defense. Harris could still return for his 31-year season in a relatively cheap near-term deal despite his pending acquisition of Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye

Booker and Riddick will move on. Leary is gone, and for now, McGovern doesn't seem to be signing again, either. Harris would be the easy pick over Wolfe for his 3-4 defense.

Broncos salary space

The Broncos are in the top 10 for below-limit space teams with around $ 57 million available, according to OverTheCap.com. However, they should avoid going crazy with it to stay flexible as a team that is rapidly rebuilding itself, calculating more quality than quantity.

They've already made a pretty big move on the Bouye exchange, which only cost a fourth-round pick. If they cut back on previous QB Joe Flacco as expected, they will recoup $ 10 million of the $ 13.4 million invested in Bouye versus losing $ 13.6 million in dead money on Flacco.

The Broncos team needs

Offensive tackle: Garett Bolles has not performed well on the left side, and is unlikely to return in 2021. Also, W & James has a knee injury.

Garett Bolles has not performed well on the left side, and is unlikely to return in 2021. Also, W & James has a knee injury. The wide receiver: The Broncos have Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton, but they need a fort outside of No. 1A.

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton, but they need a fort outside of No. 1A. Guard / center: Leary will not be back, and they must be prepared in case they are priced too low for McGovern.

Leary will not be back, and they must be prepared in case they are priced too low for McGovern. Corner: Bouye is coming in, but he is essentially a possible replacement for Harris, and Isaac Yiadom is an outside responsibility.

Bouye is coming in, but he is essentially a possible replacement for Harris, and Isaac Yiadom is an outside responsibility. Defensive line: Nose needs an update. In the end, they did the draft of Dre & # 39; Mont Jones last year, but the combination of Wolfe and Harris probably won't remain intact after free agency.

Nose needs an update. In the end, they did the draft of Dre & # 39; Mont Jones last year, but the combination of Wolfe and Harris probably won't remain intact after free agency. Inner linebacker: Todd Davis had his chosen option, but he is limited and will be a free agent in 2021.

Todd Davis had his chosen option, but he is limited and will be a free agent in 2021. Safety: Simmons will return, but Parks is a free agent and Kareem Jackson, who is coming off a strong season, turns 32 in April.

Broncos Free Agent Goals

The Broncos should consider investing heavily in guard. The best waste goals there are Joe Thuney Y Brandon Scherff (if not marked by Redskins).

Denver, even with Lindsay and Freeman, rumored to be after a finale as high as Melvin gordon. The wide receivers that would make sense to complement Sutton outside with his speed are Robby Anderson Y Breshad Perriman.

The Broncos will be on the market for a nose tackle, which brings DJ. Reader, Javon Hargrave Y Michael Pierce in Game Michael Brockers It would be a good option to help the 3-4 final.

As for the backup aid for Lock, they should consider a former Bronco. Case Keenum He was successful with Shurmur in his only season alongside the Vikings in 2017. Marcus Mariota It will have some appeal there too.

Players in the 2020 Broncos draft

Round 1, Pick No. 15

Round 2, Pick No. 46

Round 3, Pick No. 77

Round 3, Pick No. 83 (from Steelers)

Round 3, Pick No. 95 (from 49ers)

Round 4, Pick No. 118

Round 4, Pick No. 137 (from 49ers)

Round 5, Pick No. 178 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick No. 181 (from Redskins)

Round 7, Pick No. 237 (from the Patriots)

Round 7, Pick No. 252 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick No. 254 (compensatory)

The Broncos find a new offensive player

Although one of those fourth-round players will be leaving for Bouye, Elway still has an impressive selection of 11 teams to work with, thanks to making four trades and winning those three compensation picks.

With just six picks last year, the Broncos made three offensive starters at Lock, tight end Noah Fant and left guard Dalton Risner. They should be looking for three to five more on both sides of the ball this year.

In our latest draft, Sporting News hits the Alabama Broncos wide receiver Jerry jeudy in Round 1, but the offensive line and the cornerback will also be considerations. This is because the wide receiver is quite deep, a position the Broncos can attack if necessary in Rounds 2 or 3.

If they take Jeudy or another wide receiver first, a good second-round value would be a guard / center like Michigan's. Cesar Ruiz or from Wisconsin Tyler Biadasz. As for the third round, there is a 3-4 defensive ideal prospect for them at MIssouri. Jordan Elliott.

Overall, Elway should be the best game available for players. And if a player in, for example, the offensive tackle falls a little in Round 1, the Broncos would be in a position to move up and catch him. With a decent run, the Broncos can turn a 7-9 team into a wild card contender.