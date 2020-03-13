Broadway will close until mid-April amid a coronavirus pandemic

https://www.broadway.com/

New York theater bosses, owners and union representatives have gathered to discuss the matter before Governor Andrew Cuomo announces a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

Up News Info –

Broadway is darkening to keep actors, producers, theater staff and fans safe amid the ongoing coronavirus chaos.

All shows and plays will be closed from Thursday night (March 12) through April 12, according to officials with the Broadway League, a trade organization representing the producers and owners of the venues.

Union Actors Equity bosses have been demanding the shutdown for days, revealing members are concerned about contracting the virus.

"Equity is driving this," a producer told the New York Post. "If the actors don't feel safe, they don't have to act."

The news came hours after producers of the hit Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge!" canceled Thursday's proceedings amid unconfirmed reports that a cast member had been exposed to the coronavirus.

Theater bosses did not confirm why morning and evening performances were ruled out, but initially insisted that the show continue at the Al Hirschfeld Theater on Friday, as scheduled.

That plan has been scrapped when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. It also imposed restrictions on smaller events in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

All non-Broadway locations must comply with the order on Friday night thereafter.