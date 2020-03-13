Bridal shower postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Clare Crawley You will have to wait a little longer to meet Mr. Right.

Season 16 of High school, which was due to start filming tonight, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. Television Group announced the news in a statement on Friday, stating: "With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution, Warner Bros. Television Group is stopping production of some of our more than 70 series and pilots currently filming or about to start. No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, We will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based. "

Earlier this week, ABC unveiled the 32 contestants vying for Clare's affection.