Bridal shower postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Clare Crawley You will have to wait a little longer to meet Mr. Right.
Season 16 of High school, which was due to start filming tonight, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Warner Bros. Television Group announced the news in a statement on Friday, stating: "With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution, Warner Bros. Television Group is stopping production of some of our more than 70 series and pilots currently filming or about to start. No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, We will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based. "
Earlier this week, ABC unveiled the 32 contestants vying for Clare's affection.
When e! News recently spoke to Single franchise host Chris Harrison, expressed concern about the state of Bachelor in Paradise Y The Bachelor: Summer Games, which had not been officially announced, but was expected to follow a format similar to that of 2018 The Bachelor: Winter Games.
"We were supposed to travel internationally with Clare. We can't," he shared at the launch party for his Seagram & # 39; s Tropical Rosé. "So we will do our best."
Harrison added: "Clearly (Bachelor in Paradise Y Summer games) Is in danger. I mean, you look Paradise, in Mexico, that is not so far … The whole premise of Summer games These people come from international countries and join us. They will not be able to enter the country and they cannot travel, so yes, that is very much in danger. "
High school Season 16 will premiere on Monday, May 18.
