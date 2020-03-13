Brett Young concert in Oslo closed by the Norwegian government for coronavirus prevention

Instagram

Apologizing for the last minute announcement, the singer of & # 39; Here Tonight & # 39; he jokes that his popularity in the country has led to the cancellation of the March 11 show.

Norwegian government officials closed the country's star Brett YoungOslo show on Wednesday night (March 11) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The concert was removed at the last minute as part of an effort to limit mass exposure to the virus, which was officially declared a global pandemic on Wednesday.

Young turned to social media to confirm the cancellation and said to fans, "Hey guys, due to a last-minute government decision, tonight's show in Oslo can't happen. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. We're sorry we didn't. We can't play for you tonight, but we hope to come back very soon. "

He also posted a video, joking that his own popularity had led to the cancellation: "The room is too big. That's your fault in a good way," he said. "You sold all the tickets and we were eager to play for you, but it is too big a room. We are trying to keep everyone healthy and safe, and it was not our decision. It breaks our hearts."

Young is one of several artists who have been forced to cancel programs in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Virgin, Queen, the Zac Brown Band, pearl jamY Green Day We have also disconnected shows and tours as a result of new concert restrictions.

There are currently 120,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,000 deaths reported worldwide.