Brazilian Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus | News from Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

The publication came after a prominent Brazilian newspaper reported that the Brazilian leader had tested positive without citing its source.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo also told Fox News that "the test is negative."

Plus:

Bolsonaro was evaluated after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday after a trip to Florida where they both met with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. The news of Wajngarten's diagnosis raised questions about whether Trump and Pence were being tested.

The White House said Thursday that neither Trump nor Pence had been tested for COVID-19 because they showed no symptoms and had limited interactions with the Brazilian aide.

Brazilian Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten posing with the President of the United States Donald Trump (Courtesy: Instagram / Fabio Wajngarten)

Trump said he was not concerned after reports that the Brazilian aide had tested positive for the virus.

Bolsonaro appeared on social media on Thursday night, wearing a mask.

The Brazilian president, like Trump, has been accused of minimizing the threat from the virus.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said the turmoil in the financial markets was the result of "fantasy,quot; and did not represent a crisis.

The new coronavirus has infected 132,000 people and has killed more than 4,900 worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

About 68,000 patients have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus.