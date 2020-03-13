Brandon Maxwell shares his thoughts on BFF, Lady Gaga's new boyfriend

Brandon Maxwell he loves to see his friend Lady Gaga in love.
On Thursday, the fashion designer chimed in on the budding romance for the "Stupid Love,quot; singer with Michael Polansky during your visit to Watch what happens live.
"If any of my friends is happy, I am happy for them," he said to the host. Andy Cohen. "In general, I don't talk about my friend's relationships. I'm always happy to see everyone in love and she lives life."
Gaga and Michael sparked dating rumors over the holidays, when the A star has been born The actress was seen kissing a mysterious man at a New Year's Eve celebration. To further fuel speculation, the CEO joined in Miami ahead of his AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night show and packed up on the PDA as they sunbathed together. Later, Gaga made her Instagram relationship official with a photograph of the two of their trip, where they seemed to be a great couple.
"She is really in love with him!" a source shared with E! News, noting that Gaga and Michael "are opposite of each other, which is generally a good thing for her." According to inside information, the singer of "Shallow,quot; is not the only one who captures the feelings. The source added: "He definitely cares a lot about Gaga."
Referring to her new single "Stupid Love,quot;, Gaga showed that her romance is getting stronger with a selfie she released in March. She captioned the adorable photo, "I have a STUPID love."
While sitting with Andy, Brandon also remembered working to create her iconic 2019 Met Gala look. For the memorable ensemble, the Grammy winner staged a show as she climbed the MET stairs, successfully accomplishing four wardrobe changes as she approached the entry.
Curious to know how the duo came up with the concept, Andy asked the designer about it in a quick round of "Do Tell, Brandon Maxwell!"
Brandon simply replied, "We were sitting together at the pool on vacation, we decided to go together."
During the game, Brandon also admitted to being dazzled while he was Céline Dion. "Literally …" he said, getting nervous at the moment. As for what he wanted, he would have told the "My Heart Will Go On,quot; singer, Brandon said: "Like the basics, like:" Hello. My name is … Thank you. Nice to see you. "I just went (blank)".
Watch Brandon spill tea at his favorite celebrity get-togethers in the video above!
