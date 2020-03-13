Brandon Maxwell shares his thoughts on BFF, Lady Gaga's new boyfriend

Brandon Maxwell he loves to see his friend Lady Gaga in love.

On Thursday, the fashion designer chimed in on the budding romance for the "Stupid Love,quot; singer with Michael Polansky during your visit to Watch what happens live.

"If any of my friends is happy, I am happy for them," he said to the host. Andy Cohen. "In general, I don't talk about my friend's relationships. I'm always happy to see everyone in love and she lives life."

Gaga and Michael sparked dating rumors over the holidays, when the A star has been born The actress was seen kissing a mysterious man at a New Year's Eve celebration. To further fuel speculation, the CEO joined in Miami ahead of his AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night show and packed up on the PDA as they sunbathed together. Later, Gaga made her Instagram relationship official with a photograph of the two of their trip, where they seemed to be a great couple.