Home Entertainment Bow Wow abandons & # 39; GUHHATL & # 39;: We are...

Bow Wow abandons & # 39; GUHHATL & # 39;: We are in bigger and better things!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Bow Wow says he has had enough of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and announced that he is walking away from the show.

"We ended up [with] Growing Up Hip Hop," he posted on Instagram Stories. "We move on to bigger and better things. [Angela Simmons] let's do the unthinkable," along with the hashtag #History.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©