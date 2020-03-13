Bow Wow abandons & # 39; GUHHATL & # 39;: We are in bigger and better things!

Bow Wow says he has had enough of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and announced that he is walking away from the show.

"We ended up [with] Growing Up Hip Hop," he posted on Instagram Stories. "We move on to bigger and better things. [Angela Simmons] let's do the unthinkable," along with the hashtag #History.

The franchise has seen several high-profile stars give up in recent months, including Master P and Romeo Miller. Dame Dash also filed a lawsuit against the network a few weeks ago.

Viewers of the show will notice that Boogie has suffered from addiction problems in the past, and Dame has tried to make him kick them, a task that was allegedly made more difficult by the network. Dame is suing the network for the emotional distress she says they have caused her family.

The network has not announced who will replace them all, but there is likely to be a large influx of new talent next season.