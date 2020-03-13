Bollywood stars use social media to raise awareness of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc0b0f5f682858ae82ef4a135adfe5e3211% %MINIFYHTMLc0b0f5f682858ae82ef4a135adfe5e3212%

Hygiene is the best way to avoid coronavirus. Wash your hands well, avoid touching your face, and stay away from crowded areas. A healthy lifestyle (good sleep, diet and exercise) is important. It also has supplements that increase immunity (vit c and d, zinc)

– Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020