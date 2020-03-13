Black Twitter finds comic relief with #RonaAndChill amid viral outbreak

Leave it on black Twitter for some comic relief, during the Coronavirus pandemic.

A play on "Netflix and Chill,quot;, #RonaAndChill and "Quarantine Bae,quot; are two phrases that have come up, as most of the world has been kidnapped to stay home.

Chile, with all this chaos in the world, you would think that a Bae would be the last thing someone would think about, but apparently not.

"Meanwhile, the topic of discussion in my group chat: Are you all quarantined?"

Another tweet read: "I bet you would have one this weekend though #RonaAndChill."

Why are we like this, haha?

In all seriousness, the Coronavirus continues its way around the world. The entire country of Italy has been quarantined, in addition to schools across the United States that are now closed for weeks.

More recently, Donald Trump has declared a "national emergency,quot; and is giving states and territories access to $ 50 billion in federal funds to combat the epidemic.

Be sure roommates!