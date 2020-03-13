Biracial rapper Doja Cat accused of bleaching his skin!

Popular rapper Doja Cat is going viral today, accusing her of lightening her skin. Doja Cat, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, is biracial: her father is black (from South Africa) and her mother is white.

Doja's accusations lightening her skin began to leak on social media, after Doja released these new promotional photos:

In contrast, this is how it used to look:

When Doja posted the previous lightened photo on her YouTube channel, her fans flooded the comments saying that her skin looked lighter than usual in the image used on YouTube. And several of Doja's fans accused the rapper of bleaching his skin.

Those allegations didn't sit well with Doja Cat and she quickly responded to fans who accused her of bleaching her skin.

"Hey, so if you're that stupid, you probably left a comment under this photo talking about this," the rapper said in her Instagram story as she scrolled through the comment section.

"Hey, how about I am half white, not completely black? My skin turns very light when I don't get a tan. I used to stay home a lot long before that shoot. New shit! Dumba ** is."