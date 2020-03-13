Betty White assures fans that she's "fine,quot; after voicing her health concern on social media

golden girls Schoolgirl Betty White is a beloved American icon who is 98 years old. After news broke that "America's dad,quot; Tom Hanks, 63, had contracted the coronavirus, social media immediately went wild wondering about White's safety.

The flow of concern was so great on Wednesday night that her name was trending on Twitter, so a representative of the legendary actress released a statement on The Today Show to assure fans that "Betty White is fine,quot;.

EVERYONE ON EARTH, BETTY WHITE IS DOING WELL. I repeat, Betty White is doing well. https://t.co/GKlH7kWIq7 – MattieTragik (@MatishaTragik) March 13, 2020

"Someone puts Betty White in her own quarantine … we can't lose her #CoronaOutbreak," wrote one concerned fan, while another added, "PLEASE quarantine #BettyWhite. I'll send all of my sanitizer if that means keeping except the national treasure #CoronavirusOutbreak ".

A third fan expressed concern when writing: “Betty White is trending… I panicked. We must protect it at all costs.

Since Hanks and White are over 60 years old, they are both part of the demographic that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus. According to the CDC, those in that age group over 60 with underlying medical conditions, such as Hanks' type 2 diabetes, are at the highest risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

Earlier this week, before President Trump declared a national state of emergency, a CDC official told those over 60 and those with chronic medical conditions to prepare to stay home for a time.

BETTY WHITE IS FINE. I repeat, Betty White is fine. LAUGHS ON THE FACE OF THE DEADLY PLAGUE. pic.twitter.com/zUarsTIJIw – How we are going to praaa-aa-ay Lent this year (@smoricebrubaker) March 12, 2020

"This appears to be a disease that affects the most serious adults and older adults," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "Starting at age 60, there is an increased risk of disease and the risk increases with age."

Betty White is a television pioneer who started her career in 1939 when she got a job at a local radio and television station in Los Angeles, just a month before graduating from Beverly Hills High School.

The three-time Emmy winner starred in classic comedies. The Mary Tyler Moore Show Y The golden girls. She also made regular appearances in The Carol Burnett Show Y Tonight's show with Johnny Carson.

In recent years, Betty White has become popular with a new generation for her roles in both film and television, including last year's. Toy Story 4 and the TV Land comedy Hot in Cleveland, which lasted five seasons between 2010 and 2015.



