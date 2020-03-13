Berkeley small businesses struggle to survive the coronavirus recession – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX) – Fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus are making Bay Area business owners and their employees nervous, wondering if they will be able to financially survive the current crisis.

In downtown Berkeley, concerns about the coronavirus keep customers away from stores and restaurants. The Revival Bar and Kitchen would normally be booming with business on theater night.

"It's scary," said Revival chef and owner Amy Murray as she examined the empty tables at her establishment that opened in 2010 on Shattuck Ave. "It's unprecedented. We haven't been through this dance routine; it's a strange mix storm, "he added.

Murray said that at least half of his daily reserves are being erased after the nearby Berkeley Repertory Theater darkened in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Murray adds: "The theaters announced that they were going to close and we started to see the cancellations, but by then, I had already done the food preparation and started preparing."

The banquets are also gone. As Murray explained, "We had 14 private events scheduled in our back room in March and 12 canceled … that represents $ 30-40,000 that is erased from the bottom line."

The city of Berkeley is looking for ways to help small businesses, but Councilwoman Rashi Kesarwani said they do not have the financial resources that state and federal governments could provide.

Kesarwani said: "I hope those loans can go out to our communities as soon as possible because our small businesses are struggling."

Murray said he is trying to find ideas to survive the next two months. One idea is to deliver healthy foods that increase immunity to attract some business.