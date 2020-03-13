Ben Stokes: England without terrain in Sri Lanka, as she suffers from an abdominal problem | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML00af2a5e4ce7939a2ce660d54a41ea2b11% %MINIFYHTML00af2a5e4ce7939a2ce660d54a41ea2b12%





Ben Stokes pulled out of the England tour game in Sri Lanka due to an abdominal problem that team management insists is unrelated to concerns about the coronavirus.

Stokes dropped the order and watched England fight on the first day against a president's XI in Colombo, but will now play no role in the match.

England will start their two-round series in Sri Lanka on Thursday March 19 live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Matt Parkinson, who spins his legs, joined the team to replace Stokes in game 11.

England continued without its vice-captain, who was under evaluation at the team hotel, and took his entire night 354-3 to 463.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: "Ben Stokes, England's ATV, will not be on the ground today and is having abdominal investigations. Full reports are expected from London. He will remain at the team hotel. For Be clear, this is not a viral problem or is related to COVID-19. "