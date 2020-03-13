Ben Affleck sleeps with rumored girlfriend Ana De Armas in Costa Rica

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

The actor from & # 39; Triple Frontier & # 39; and his co-star in & # 39; Deep Water & # 39; they feed their dating rumors with their PDA-filled getaway, during which they are shown huddled on the beach.

Up News Info –

Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas they are no longer hiding their affection from each other. Just days after sparking dating rumors with a trip to his hometown of Havana, Cuba, the "Triple border"actor and his"Deep water"Co-Star added more fuel to giddy speculation as they flaunted PDAs in Costa Rica.

After having been on vacation in the country for the past weekend, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"star and the"Knives out"The actress was seen flirting during a walk on the beach on Tuesday, March 10. In several photos obtained by Daily Mail, she could be seen wrapping his arms around her waist as she rested her head on his shoulder. At one point, He was seen bending down to kiss her.

%MINIFYHTMLcecce79a4c927a5147052d6d0a750a0a11% %MINIFYHTMLcecce79a4c927a5147052d6d0a750a0a12%

For the exit to the beach, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner He put on a blue T-shirt with a pair of dark shorts. He carried a camera while walking barefoot. Meanwhile, her partner during the excursion, who landed the role of Bond girl in "No time to die"She chose to go with a crocheted dress. She also ran out of shoes.

While the two have yet to confirm their romance, a witness told E! News that they are "definitely a couple". The source said the two "have been kissing, snuggling and hugging each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like to take photos of themselves."

"Ben seems happily happy and dizzy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very interested in Ana," the insider call continued. "They have been relaxing at their beach house. The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They have gone for a walk every day and they look very happy together."

Before this getaway to Costa Rica, Affleck and de Armas were seen together in Havana. During their stay in Cuba, the rumored couple visited the Cuban art factory, as well as the local clothing store Clandestina, where they captured speaking to fans in Spanish and even taking selfies. They also dined at the Prince's Court and made time to pose with a restaurant employee.