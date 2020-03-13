Home Latest News Beijing Threatens Retaliation For US Limit On Chinese Journalists | China News

Relations between the United States and China have taken another leap.

Washington says it will reduce the number of journalists who can work in the Chinese media in the United States.

The move comes after China ousted three reporters from the Wall Street Journal.

Beijing says it is political oppression and has promised to retaliate.

Sarah Clarke of Al Jazeera reports from Hong Kong.

