This month will mark a year since the death of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, and BBC Three has revealed they will air a documentary exploring the "mysterious murder,quot; of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey was shot dead in the parking lot of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles.

Eric Holder, 29, had confronted Hussle earlier in the day, and allegedly returned to the scene to kill him in cold blood. Holder was arrested and charged with murder the following month.

He is being charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a criminal. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The mysterious murder of Nipsey Hussle will air on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

All three BBC documentaries are often posted on his YouTube, but a YouTube premiere has not been announced.