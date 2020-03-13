Home Entertainment BBC to launch & # 39; The mysterious murder of Nipsey Hussle...

BBC to launch & # 39; The mysterious murder of Nipsey Hussle & # 39; Doc

Bradley Lamb
This month will mark a year since the death of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, and BBC Three has revealed they will air a documentary exploring the "mysterious murder,quot; of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey was shot dead in the parking lot of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles.

Eric Holder, 29, had confronted Hussle earlier in the day, and allegedly returned to the scene to kill him in cold blood. Holder was arrested and charged with murder the following month.

