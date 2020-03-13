BART Ridership sees significant declines in last 10 days amid concerns about coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML3c8a68a5e91bd03ac9eeb9ee3e371aff11% %MINIFYHTML3c8a68a5e91bd03ac9eeb9ee3e371aff12%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – BART's Wednesday ridership decreased 35 percent compared to an average Wednesday last month and has dropped precipitously in the past 10 days, the transit agency announced Thursday.

The number of BART passengers on Wednesday was 268,192, the agency said. On Tuesday, passenger numbers also fell 30 percent compared to an average Tuesday in February from 415,760 to 292,011.

BART CEO Bob Powers said at Thursday's BART board meeting that the number of passengers compared to an average weekday decreased by 5 percent on March 2, by 12 percent on March 6. March and 25 percent on Monday.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavirus outbreak

The agency has announced that it will install hand sanitizer dispensers at all of its stations to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The agency currently has enough hand sanitizer for the next seven to 10 days, but is taking steps to acquire more.

"The governor's call to cancel meetings of 250 or more people includes an exemption for transit, as it is an essential service," the agency said in a statement. "However, we want our passengers to know that there are currently not many people on BART and passengers can stay within arm's length of each other on trains and on our platforms."

BART officials have developed emergency protocols in case public transportation needs to be significantly reduced or stopped entirely to prevent the virus from spreading. However, the agency expects to suffer a funding gap if the number of passengers continues to decrease by a third or more.

BART fares represent 60 percent of the agency's service budget, and officials estimate that the current drop in passenger numbers will cost BART up to more than $ 600,000 each day of the week. In the coming days and weeks, BART officials plan to seek local, state and federal financial assistance to shore up losses in fee revenue.

To date, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in BART. The agency has raised sanitation standards on all of its train cars and at all of its stations to protect against the spread of the virus.

