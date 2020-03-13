Barcelona suspends all activity of the first team after medical advice | Football news





Barcelona has become the last sports club to suspend activity following the coronavirus outbreak

Barcelona has confirmed that it has suspended all activity of the first team on medical advice.

%MINIFYHTMLc28260030d5ed781f42faf516c95c5b811% %MINIFYHTMLc28260030d5ed781f42faf516c95c5b812%

A club post on Twitter said: "Given the health care situation and in accordance with the recommendations of the club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.

"The decision was made after a meeting held this morning by the team with Josip Maria Bartomeu (club president), Dr. Jaume Padrós, the president of the Barcelona Medical Association and the head of occupational health care for the Club, and Dr. Antoni Trilla, the Chief of Epidemiology at the Hospital Clínic ".

More to follow.