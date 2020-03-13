Bangladeshi journalist accused of defamation goes missing | Bangladesh News

The family of a prominent Bangladeshi photojournalist and newspaper editor said on Friday they believe he has been kidnapped.

Shafiqul Islam Kazal went missing on Tuesday, a day after an influential party lawmaker filed charges against him.

Kazal, who worked as a senior photographer for several major newspapers and edited his own small newspaper, disappeared after leaving his Dhaka home for work.

"We do not believe that my father disappeared alone. We suspect that he may have been kidnapped," Kazal's son, Monorom Polok, told the AFP news agency at a news conference held by the family.

"We are extremely concerned for his safety. We have searched emergency rooms in hospitals, but there is no trace of him," Polok said.

Awami League lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikor, a former aide to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Monday filed a case against Kazal and 31 other people whom he accuses of defaming him by linking him to a couple who ran a Dhaka escort service.

According to a copy of the preliminary charges seen by AFP, another senior editor, Motiur Rahman Chowdhury, was also among the accused.

Jane Alam Munshi, a Dhaka police inspector, denied that Kazal had been arrested, but told AFP that the charges were under investigation.

Amnesty International's rights group made an "urgent,quot; appeal for the government of Bangladesh to launch an independent investigation into the disappearance.

Amnesty was concerned for the safety of Kazal and the other 31, said Saad Hammadi, an activist for the South Asian rights group.

"Enforced disappearance is a crime under international law. Such incidents have a chilling effect on security for communities. No one should have to live deprived of their right to personal liberty," an Amnesty statement said on Friday.

Enforced disappearances have multiplied in Bangladesh since Hasina took office in 2009, according to human rights groups.

Odhikar, a group from Bangladesh, says more than 500 people have disappeared in the past 12 years, including many activists suspected of being kidnapped by security agencies.