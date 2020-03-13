Bachelor Pete and Madison are done

That was fast!
Just a few days after meeting live on stage at the end of The Bachelor and facing the harsh opinions of Peter's mother (and the entire nation of singles), Peter Weber Y Madison Prewett They have announced that they do not plan to go out together after all.
In a long post, Peter acknowledged how great his group of women was and thanked Madison for her "patience and unconditional love."
"Madi and I have mutually decided not to continue our relationship," he wrote. "Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for both of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."
Madison also posted, explaining that she believes she and Peter were meant to cross paths no matter what happens.
"So incredibly grateful for this incredible journey that I have had the honor to be a part of," he wrote. "I have grown a lot and I am stronger than I was coming in. I learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am sure we will both move in the direction of our Purpose and let's never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced that our paths were meant to cross and we are both better off because they did. "
Peter's post also included a tribute to Hannah Ann, to whom she briefly engaged before interrupting him because she still had feelings for Madison.
"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple of nights ago," she said. "You are such a strong and confident woman, and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept all responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and I wish you well."
Pete and Madi never said they were going out when they spoke live on stage Tuesday night, but they did say they were going to take it one day at a time and see how things were going. The night heated up when Peter's mother Barbra spoke from the audience, expressing how much she believed this relationship would not work.
Just yesterday Chris Harrison told E! The news that problems with Peter's family made him hope even more that the couple could "get over it," though he admitted he was "so uncomfortable,quot; when Barb spoke during the recording, and wondered if the time was right for those views. .
Meanwhile, Barb is living it on his own Instagram.
The Bachelor It is transmitted by ABC.
%MINIFYHTMLa9dbf0175a1370feb02479b9a99a182c13%