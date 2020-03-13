Bachelor Pete and Madison are done

That was fast!

Just a few days after meeting live on stage at the end of The Bachelor and facing the harsh opinions of Peter's mother (and the entire nation of singles), Peter Weber Y Madison Prewett They have announced that they do not plan to go out together after all.

In a long post, Peter acknowledged how great his group of women was and thanked Madison for her "patience and unconditional love."

"Madi and I have mutually decided not to continue our relationship," he wrote. "Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for both of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madison also posted, explaining that she believes she and Peter were meant to cross paths no matter what happens.