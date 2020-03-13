Bachelor Nation Now Sends Nick Viall and Kelley Flanagan

What's going on with Kelley Flanagan Y Nick Viall? That's the question fans are asking.
Reality stars sparked dating rumors after Viall posted a photo of the duo to Instagram on Thursday.
"She is not with Peter (Weber) ", captioned the image.
Neither Flanagan nor Viall have commented on the speculation. However, it seems like Bachelor Nation is totally here for that.
"DATE OMG,quot; Bachelor in Paradise& # 39; s Dean Unglert wrote in the comments section.
"Wow! I'm liking this,quot; The Bachelor& # 39; s Hannah Ann Sluss agreed.
"Here for it,quot; The Bachelor& # 39; s Alayah Benavidez additional.
Even Chris Harrison He seemed to be doing some shipping.
"I was delighted to see you guys so welcoming last night," he added. "Here's why."
Viall and Flanagan attended a launch party in Los Angeles for Harrison's Seagram Tropical Rosé earlier this week. There, the Chicago lawyer made things clear in another rumor of romance, this time with Weber.
"I promise I won't date Peter," she said to E! News. "I'm not dating Peter."
Fans wondered if Weber and Flanagan had reunited after she was seen in the audience on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.
However, Harrison told him David Spade Flanagan was a "red herring (and) a small Easter egg that we threw there for the Bachelor Nation." Even Flanagan told E! News that did not know why she was invited.
Viewers met Flanagan in Weber's season of The Bachelor. However, it was eliminated in week six. As for Viall, the Andi Dorfmanthe season of High school and appeared in Kaitlyn Bristowethe season of High school. He was one of the two final suitors on both occasions. He also starred in the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and delivered the roses in season 21 of The Bachelor.
