Babyface Shades R. Kelly live on stage

Babyface decided to give R. Kelly a little shade during a live show this week.

In a video clip shared by The Shaderoom, Babyface can be seen recounting an anecdote about the moment she fell in love with her school teacher.

"Fifth grade … that was it," he said, adding that the year "could have changed [his] life."

"I mean, I don't know if I would be here today if that had happened. She was my fifth grade teacher … And you know, I had something for her, but to be honest, somehow I think she had something for me. She I kept giving extra credit and stuff. I don't even do anything about it, "he continued.

He reflects on the type of composer he would have been if he had found a different experience with his teacher.

"I don't know. I could write songs like R. Kelly or something. I'm just saying," he joked.

The audience didn't seem to love the joke, but Babyface laughed a lot about it.