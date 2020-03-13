Author Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope ’Author Una McCormack Calls for Picard's Novel Writing An,quot; Absolutely Brilliant Dream Come True "- Up News Info

At the beginning of this year, Star Trek He boldly returned with a whole new adventure that fans have never seen before with the Up News Info All Access series. Star Trek: Picard. As its name implies, the last chapter of the Star Trek The anthology focuses on the legendary Captain Picard played by Sir Patrick Stewart. Picard He takes up years after the departure of the good Starfleet captain with a completely new perspective on life.

To understand the events leading up to the show's opening episode, one need only look at the work of the acclaimed Star Trek the author's latest novel Una McCormack, Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope. Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to McCormack to discuss his latest book and the path that led her from writing fan fiction to legitimately adding to it. Star Emigrate universe.

MW: First of all, I just want to know where your love for Star Trek start? It is a big part of your life. Where did it all start for you, your first memories?

UM: I think most people my age in the United States were seeing it in syndication. Of course, I'm in Britain, so we didn't get the original show until the late '70s. My first introduction was with Cinema in the 80s. I was a teenager and they were great. So he Next Generation started and I couldn't get them in Britain I bought them at Blockbuster and rented them two episodes At the same time I was around 16 or 17 years old, really excited to be able to see them and obviously read the novels at the same time.

I really got into it when I was a teenager, but not with the original Emigrate, it was that cast and the movies, The next generation with Patrick Stewart playing Captain Picard, the same age but rooting differently.

MW: Pinch yourself now that you can add to the Star Trek universe the way you do?

UM: Yes is that absolutely amazing. I have written many books with Star Trek with more than half of them being, but the show has been off the air most of the time, I've been making those novels, which has its own fun. Working alongside a show like this is airing, it's really exciting, a lot of people are really interested in it. Picard is a cultural icon, he is an absolutely brilliant dream come true.

MW: Amazing. What was your initial Reaction when you heard that Picard was returning with his own series?

UM: My initial reaction was ‘ooh, I hope to get to to write a book. & # 39; [laughs]

I was really excited, wondering where this is going to lead. The team around you. It is so brilliant. After what they have done with this, it will be worth watching. Even if I wasn't involved in this in any way, I would have been very excited about the show, just to see what they were going to do with it and this particular team of writers.

MW: Have you met Sir Patrick before?

UM: Oh, I never met him. I've been to a convention hall and he was on the other side. So that's probably the closest I've ever been, no.

MW: Oh no we have to work on it for you.

UM: Oh yes, I would love to!

MW: the Last best hope It's actually directly tied to the All Access series, can you share how exactly the book fits in and what fans can expect?

UM: Absolutely, so if you watch the show now, it's a prequel novel. It is set upon 14-15 years before the action of the show, then we see what leads Picard to leave Starfleet. I don't want to spoil the plot. The Picard we know at the beginning is much closer to the one we remember from all those years. We see the events that take youp Picard being the man he is at the beginning of the current show. We know some other characters that we already know., Geordi The Forge but further, We meet some people from the new show. So, you will read more about JyouratI or about Raffi. There's also a lot of new characters there that we can make for the book, counting his stories.

So, it's a prequel novel, you lie down into the old show, but also gives a kind of background, in addition exploration of people and settings of the new show. People will see the Elnor and the Qowat Milat. So, much, much to see in the old show and feed in the stream visit. Which I don't think will spoil the plot.

MW: I'm curious When you write these books, they are your ideas, but they are part of a much larger universe that has many hands on it. How much freedom do you have when you write these books to put your own ideas against the amount of collaboration?

UM: The show is really high-profile and the people who work on it are really invested. I work very closely with Kirsten Beyer in the Writer room, so we were really working on what is the story that we really want to tell that will really serve the program and the book as well. We were reading scripts as they were coming in and being rewritten, but that's part of what you do with a job like this that you write about parts, filling in parts. Is really nice. I like very much.

I've been doing this job for 15 years or so and I write fan fiction for Pleasure, so I love to fill these corners that we have not explored. I'm going to see something on the screen and wonder what's the story behind it or something that leads to that, exactly the kind of thing this book can explore, I really love it. I love spending more time with characters I love from the TV shows or novels I've read. I think michael Chabon talks about fan fiction and how he sees it in the depth of the show; his version of Trek fever and things like that. Everything is so much fun. I never see it as a lack of freedom, I see it as a process in which I come to enrich my own appreciation of something.

MW: I'm glad you released the fan fiction. That will be the last question for you here today and we will end somehow at the beginning. You started writing fan fiction and that's how they discovered you. What was it like to go from writing fan fiction to where you are now? Also, what advice do you have for other aspiring people who are writing fan fiction and want to reach the levels you are on?

UM: I was doing it for fun, and someone said you'd like to be commissioned to do this. I think I was very lucky. I was commissioned by a Deep space 9 novel and it was off the air, so it was a little easier to get in. This was in the late 90s, so there wasn't that much fan fiction online, it was a little bit easier to get noticed.

I would say to people that currently there are not many spaces for this type of book. I would say that the best routine is to write your own new things and publish and remove them. Then get an agent and express interest in the books or series being made right now. It's good for people to see that you have a history of this kind of thing. It sounds like he says he needs the experience to get the job, but if he can prove he can do it, that's very helpful because you often have to train for the story because a new script is coming or you need to be prepared to alter things very close to the deadline. You have to prove that you are good enough to meet deadlines and be able to change or refine a story.

So, the way to enter this kind of things is to write and write as much as possible, send your things and hopefully a concert like this will come and it will be a lot of fun for people too.

MW: Very valuable knowledge of someone as accomplished as you. Thanks for talking to me. One and all the best to keep going!

UM: Very friendly. Same to you Matt!

Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope It is now available from Up News Info sister company Simon & Schuster where books are sold.