In Australia, sporting and public events are canceled and people are urged to avoid traveling abroad as the government tries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials warn that millions of people will contract the virus in the coming months.

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports from Sydney, Australia.