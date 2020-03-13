Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms signs executive order to guarantee running water to all residents amid the coronavirus outbreak

Roommates, while events, school, and even work are canceled from left to right in response to the coronavirus outbreak, you all also mentioned some important points about canceling financial obligations. Well Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Bottoms you are taking steps to make that happen!

Canceling the job doesn't cancel the bills, Chile, but an executive order signed by Mayor Bottoms ensures that all residents and businesses have access to running water for the next 60 days. In a tweet, Mayor Bottoms says turning off water service is not an option, regardless of anyone's ability to pay their bill.

"The health and wellness of Atlanta residents are at the forefront of everything we do as a city," Mayor Bottoms said in a press release. "Access to water is paramount in preventing COVID-19 or any infectious health threat and no one should be deprived of this critical resource due to inability to pay."

And as the city works to fight the virus, it is important that all residents have access to clean, running water to stay clean and disinfected. The executive order went into effect immediately.

I have signed an Executive Order stopping the disconnection of water service for our customers for the next 60 days. As we work to reduce the spread of Cornavirus, it is important that all residents and businesses have access to running water. – Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 11, 2020

The mayor is also working to allocate funds to fight the virus in Atlanta, wherever they are needed. Immediately after the need for water, Mayor Bottoms' concern is to ensure that the city can offer any service and daily operation without interruption.

In February, the mayor created a coronavirus pandemic task force to prepare a strategic plan to limit the impact of the coronavirus in the city. As of now, the city has seen minimal cases of coronavirus, and Mayor Bottoms is working to keep it that way.